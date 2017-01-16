Locals preparing 'polite' inauguration protest
kona
“There are a lot of people with a lot of concerns and a lot of issues ...". Almost all are liberal/progressive Democrats who can't understand why they have lost so many elections in the last eight years. The problem for the liberal/progressive Democrats is/was considerably larger than the Presidential election.
That certainly is the truth. These gatherings of preaching to the choir are non-productive exercises in futility. The election is over. There was no good candidate but we will have a new President. Deal with it to make the best of a poor situation rather than being an irritant. These protests leave a bad feeling for everyone except the people involved who think they are making the situation better. These protests will not do anything positive.
Bill B
Darn, now I regret not politely protesting when Obama was elected.
Seabiscuit
"If not, well, that's my vote." The election was 2 1/2 months ago. Are you saying you are protesting an Office you did not even vote on?
"Hopefully, this will be a very positive event. We've all indulged enough in negativity and despair." Yet with "signs expressing opposition to the new administration." you are engaging in negativity and despair with a protest espousing those very qualities.
Because the voters of Yamhill County did not vote for your candidate, if you had one, you feel that a majority of the 49697 who voted are not engaged or "aware", so you make a presumptive statement "and I'd like this to be a starting point for the community to become more engaged and aware". Do you feel the community is not engaged sufficiently because 23,250 of them voted for Trump? Perhaps you feel they are not smart enough (i.e., "aware") because they did in fact vote for Trump? Maybe it was both Trump voters and the 19,301 Clinton Voters you are targeting?
"I'm not sure we really want to disrupt people going in and out of McMinnville anyway. That might just irritate them." Yet you have NO PROBLEM disrupting and irritating these same shoppers who just want to walk down the sidewalk getting to the local merchant? The merchant who will lose money because your protest angered and dissuaded the shopper from continuing or trying to get by you?
Seabiscuit
If you really wanted to foster unity and peace, on the 20th, you might try celebrating the electoral process, the United States of America, respect for the Office of President and the Constitution, the same constitution that allows your disruption and dissent and to tread on my constitutional rights.
When a policy you don't like comes up from the administration you so despise, protest that.
"stage a walk through the community with signs expressing opposition to the new administration." Call it what you wish Ms. Bledsoe, that is the very definition of a "march" and being "Strident".
Joel2828
What a waste of time and energy. I would suggest that these folks spend their energy finding a good candidate to run in 2020.
Marching around the streets with signs? Not going to accomplish anything.
Kris Bledsoe
This is democracy in action, pure and simple. Being a good citizen is not just about voting once every 4 years. Our leaders need to know what we think. We can do this in many ways. I intend to do as much as I can to let our elected officials know that we are concerned about our senior citizens, our children's future, health care, women's right to be treated with dignity, immigration rights, the disabled, lower income people, honesty and transparency in our government, and people of color. These are just a few issues that are up in the air. It is our duty to let the incoming administration know what we think and to communicate our fears. Many people are scared and they are angry. Yes, I am aware that Trump won in our county. That does not mean that the rest of us should remain silent. We are now expecting 200 marchers. We will spend money in the retail shops on Saturday. Also, most of the retailers are supportive about this march. I think it is time that you "nameless" white men stop attacking anyone and everyone and look for a more positive outcome from people speaking out. Posting anonymously at the bottom of a news article is chicken.
Rumpelstilzchen
How conveniently short historical memories are. When Obama was elected, conservatives immediately descended into an eight-year long abyss of irrational hatred and opposition bordering on and frequently crossing the line to sedition. Not to mention the lunatic fringe that flooded gun shows to stock up on assault rifles and 1000-round cases of ammo. Now that their man has won, they are suddenly hyper-sensitive to even the most mild-mannered expressions of disapproval of their candidate.
Trump himself still has to learn that winning means he will need to govern without a tweet campaign against every elderly actress who criticizes him. As President Teddy Roosevelt said, to argue that there must be no criticism of the President "is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public".
A lot of people are just going to have to develop a thicker skin for at least four years. If you just want to whine without being criticized, you shouldn't have tried to win.
Joel2828
Kris Bledsoe wrote "I think it is time that you "nameless" white men stop attacking..."
Kris, This is a place where we express our opinions and argue for our point of view, and that's a good thing. Sometimes we get pretty passionate in expressing ourselves, but you have stepped WAY over the line. That kind of hateful, racist statement is absolutely unacceptable.
kona
Kris, you said, "I intend to do as much as I can to let our elected officials know that we are concerned about our senior citizens, our children's future, health care, women's right to be treated with dignity, immigration rights, the disabled, lower income people, honesty and transparency in our government, and people of color."
What is different about that? Nothing new there whether Democrat or Republican. Are you really going to protest with that as a reason? Are you just looking for recognition?
Kris Bledsoe
Joel2828, I am sorry if what I said was offensive to you. I don't know your "secret" rules. All I know is that I am willing to speak with my name attached to my comments. It never occurred to me that calling someone a "nameless" white man would be considered racist. I am white, if someone called me white I would say, yes I am white.
kona
Rumpelstilzchen, you said, "When Obama was elected, conservatives immediately descended into an eight-year long abyss of irrational hatred and opposition bordering on and frequently crossing the line to sedition."
So now you think it is fine to act in similar fashion? Wouldn't you agree that is somewhat hypocritical to complain and then act the same way? Democrats lost elections all across the states. The elections were significantly lopsided in favor of Republicans. This was more about the rejection of liberal/progressive Democratic platforms than anything else. The protests should be about the failure of Democrats. How could the Democrats lose to a person like Donald Trump if they had any acceptable position?
kona
1) 33 Republican governors... 16 Democratic governors
2) Outright control of state legislatures - 25 Republican ... 6 Democrat
3) U.S Senate - 52 Republicans ... 46 Democrats
4) U.S. House of Representatives - 247 Republican ... 187 Democrat
5) Republican control of the Executive Branch of the federal government
6) Republican control of nominations to the Supreme Court.
7) Over 900 state legislature positions lost during Obama Administration.
This is the strongest Republican dominance since the 1920s. Yes, Hilary won the majority of the popular votes, but it means zero.
Kris Bledsoe
Kona, I agree with you, the Democrats failed everyone by putting Hillary up for election. Yes, I am mad at the Democrats.The entire election was a disaster. I am not a Democrat but I am socially liberal. My point in this walk is to help people feel like they can speak out in a safe space surrounded my their friends and neighbors. No, I don't that anything earthshaking will happen as a result of 200+ women marching but one can be hopeful that 670 marches across the world with over 1,000,000 people marching will have some significance. As for name recognition, why would I need that? I actually am sponsoring this under the name of Yamhill County Awareness, a Facebook page that I administer. Most people don't care who is sponsoring the march. I am just a private citizen with a passion for justice, please don't read more in to it than that.
Mike
I agree Obama was not given much consideration right from day one. And I agree with Kona from 2008 to now the Rs have focused and organized where it counted at the local and State levels which meant the Rs controlled gerrymandering districts thus increasing their ability to win those districts. What the Rs and those who agree with the Rs policies have to recognize is that the Ds or some other Party may work to focus and organize just as the Rs did. These actions to express discontent, if that is all they do, and do not energize and help build relationships with folks who agree (the choir, if it sings together can be a powerful voice), then they are as useless as a Facebook petition which makes someone who signs it and who is sitting on their butt in front of screen feel like they've done something meaningful. Spending action energy this early on a symbolic statement has the danger of dissipating the action energy when it is truly needed. The policies that will be coming at us in the very near future will let us know if the R's agenda at the National level is what the majority of voters wants.
kona
Kris, you said, "... but one can be hopeful that 670 marches across the world with over 1,000,000 people marching will have some significance."
I can't imagine what "significance" could come from the protests. The significance happened at the ballot boxes across the U.S. There was a rejection of liberal/progressive/Democratic platforms in most states. That is what is significant. Most people look on these protests as nothing more than whining about election outcomes. Yes, all of your "friends" will have a feel good moment, but the only people who care are members of your choir.
kona
Keep in mind that I don't like Donald Trump and haven't for the last 20 years. Having said that, I hope the next four years are successful years for the United States. Protesting is nothing more than a derogatory act with nothing constructive about the process.
Kris Bledsoe
Kona, you may be right. It might just be a feel good event for a group who is feeling scared. Is that wrong? I hope it is more than that but sometimes people just need to be around like minded people. Right now the country is in turmoil. We are non-violent. We are going to sing and do art and talk. Then we will walk around the neighborhood with signs. It won't hurt anyone and it may help many. Worldwide I think it is healing. We are women. We don't react the same way as men. We are mothers, grandmothers, daughters and sisters. Unlike you guys who like to spar with each others online we prefer to meet and hold each other up in our individual struggles. You must have women in your life so hopefully you understand that we re different from men. I am not a believer that men are evil and repressive. I am not a feminist but I am a woman who cares deeply, passionately about our planet.
Mike
Kona. Rs and Ds and the little guy Parties. The Ds are not liberal in very much. The Ds are not progressive in any way shape or form. Mixed them into one label like you do might make you feel better, but the label (because it is so inaccurate) gets in the way and makes your questions and discussion hard to take seriously.
kona
Mike, are you new to politics in the United States? Bernie Sanders self described himself as a liberal/progressive (and Socialist) Democrat. He had millions of followers who held the same description. For you to say, "The Ds are not liberal in very much. The Ds are not progressive in any way shape or form", surely you must be kidding yourself.
kona
Kris, I am a man who cares deeply, passionately about our planet. Women don't have a corner on that feeling.
Seabiscuit
Ms. Bledsoe. Your statement "I think it is time that you "nameless" white men stop attacking anyone and everyone" and "Posting anonymously at the bottom of a news article is chicken." is quite a statement and quite an assumption. Once again you demonstrate the willingness to impede, insult and step on others constitutional rights.
I thank you for portraying to all just exactly what you and your political objectives are about.
By the way, there are some very specific reasons why I post under the name I do and why I have an unlisted phone number. All of which I may have been willing to share with you in a private conversation had you asked. With your response and wonderful statements, I no longer would even consider it.
Mike
Not kidding Kona. The current national D party is no where close to what Bernie Sanders calls himself. A Socialist Democrat does not resemble the current D party (except the word Democrat). Are you referring to the current national D party with you label, or are you referring to Socialist Democrats? Or are you trying to make do for both? I can't tell who you are referring to.
listen*up
Democrat=Mental Illness, there is no other explanation or diagnosis!