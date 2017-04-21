Locals march for children
Local people carried signs and blue pinwheels -- and umbrellas, in some cases -- during McMinnville's first Walk/Rally for Child Abuse Prevention, held Wednesday evening.
The blue pinwheel is the symbol of child abuse awareness. Many of the signs urged onlookers to support programs that combat abuse and the cycle of violence.
Participants walked from the Yamhill County Courthouse to downtown McMinnville, then along Third Street before returning to the starting point. Mayor Scott hill spoke to the crowd at the end of the march.