Locals march for children

Rockne Roll / News-Register##Walk/Rally for Child Abuse Prevention participants cross Fifth Street during their march Wednesday night. Rockne Roll / News-Register##Brenda Keevy and other participants carry signs urging people to stop the violence. Rockne Roll / News-Register##Jenn Richter, early learning program administrator for the Yamhill Community Care Organization, carries a sign and a blue pinwheel, the symbol of efforts to end child abuse.

Local people carried signs and blue pinwheels -- and umbrellas, in some cases -- during McMinnville's first Walk/Rally for Child Abuse Prevention, held Wednesday evening.

The blue pinwheel is the symbol of child abuse awareness. Many of the signs urged onlookers to support programs that combat abuse and the cycle of violence.

Participants walked from the Yamhill County Courthouse to downtown McMinnville, then along Third Street before returning to the starting point. Mayor Scott hill spoke to the crowd at the end of the march.