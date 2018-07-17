July 17, 2018 Tweet

Local business owner arrested on sex charge

James Adam Tate, owner of NW Food & Gifts in downtown McMinnville, was arrested Tuesday on the charge of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.

McMinnville Police said information obtained during an investigation indicated the alleged abuse occurred a couple years ago and that the victim would have been under 14 years old at the time. Tate, 41, was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $150,000 bail. First-degree sexual abuse is a Measure 11 offense.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is encouraged to call the McMinnville Police Department tipline at 503-434-2337.