By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • July 17, 2018

Local business owner arraigned on first-degree sexual abuse charge

James Tate

James Adam Tate, owner of NW Food & Gifts in downtown McMinnville, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Yamhill County Circuit Court on one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

The district attorney's charging instrument alleges the 41-year-old McMinnville resident knowingly and unlawfully subjected the male victim to sexual contact. He was under 14 at the time and known to Tate.

Tate was taken into custody about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northeast Third and Irvine streets. His initial bail was initially set at $150,000 on the Class B felony charge that is a Measure 11 offense, punishable by a lengthy mandatory minimum prison sentence.

McMinnville attorney Abraham Hanson represented Tate at Wednesday's proceeding, but told Judge Ronald Stone that Tate was in the process of hiring an attorney. The pair had discussed issues related to the case, according to Hanson.

He requested that Stone reduce the bail to the "statutory minimum" of $50,000, which would require Tate to post $5,000 to secure his release as opposed to $15,000 on the original bail. Hanson said there are family members and friends available to post the 10 percent.

"He has known the allegations are out there and stayed around," said Hanson, who indicated Tate is well known locally.

Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Donner asked Stone not to lower the bail. He said there are a "ton of concerns" amongst family members related to the charge.

Stone said he would release Tate on conditions that include he have no contact with the victim, no contact with minors and abstain from alcohol.

Hanson told Stone that the defendant works in the wine industry, and the judge did not prohibit him from continuing to work in that environment.

The district attorney's charging instrument alleges the sexual contact between Tate and his victim occurred from Oct. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2015.

His next court appearance is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at which time he will likely be arraigned on a grand jury indictment.

Anyone with information about this case should call the McMinnville Police Department tipline, 503-434-2337, and reference case No. 18-2090.

See Friday's print edition for additional details.