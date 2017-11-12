By Rusty Rae • Sport Editor • November 12, 2017 Tweet

Linfield scores home game against Hardin Simmons in first round of DIII playoffs

After finishing undefeated in its Northwest Conference tour Saturday with a 35-7 win over Pacific University, Linfield College was awarded a first round home playoff game against Hardin Simmons.

The ‘Cats and Cowboys met in the first round of the playoffs last year in Abilene, with Linfield coming away with a 24-10 victory.

Both teams have one loss on the season, to the same team, number one ranked University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Linfield’s loss was their second game of the season at Maxwell Field, a 24-3 loss. Hardin Simmons dropped a 17-7 decision to their cross-state rivals in their fifth game of the season.

The Cowboys come into the match ranked number five according to the D3.com poll while Linfield finished the season in the number eight position.

Saturday’s contest at Maxwell Field kicks off at noon.