Linfield offers free baseball skills camp for 9- to 10-year-olds May 6

LInfield College's play-off bound coaching staff and baseball team are offering a free two-hour baseball clinic for 9- to 10-year-old baseball players Saturday, May 6. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Roy Helser Field on the Linfield campus.

Players will be mentored by Linfield head coach Scott Carnahan and his assistants, including Stan Manley, Jim Ray, Jarvis Gomes and Jordan Harlow. Members of the Wildcat team, the 2017 NWC champions, also will work with youngsters.

Lunch will be provided for the campers and all attending the clinic are invited to stay and watch the 'Cats play an inter-squad game after lunch to benefit St. Baldrick's Foundation, which focuses on conquering childhood cancers.

Participants must be pre-registered. All campers must have parents sign a waiver of liability, which must be turned in before they can participate in the camp.

The easiest way to pre-register is to contact Stan Manley at 541-953-8981. Manley can also be reached via email, at smanley@linfield.edu.