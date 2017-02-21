Rockne Roll/News-Register## Center jump at recent Linfield game. The "Cats went on to a third place Northwest Conference finish and head coach Shanan Rosenberg was named coach of the year.

By Rusty Rae • Sport Editor • February 21, 2017 Tweet

Linfield head coach Rosenberg named NWC Coach of the Year

Linfield head basketball coach Shanan Rosenberg was named Northwest Conference (NWC) Basketball Coach of the year after guiding his Wildcat team to a third place finish in the conference and a spot in the NWC playoffs.

His team will take on Whitworth Thursday evening in the first round of the conference playoffs. Should Linfield win, they will play Saturday at the site of the highest remaining seed. George Fox, the fourth seed, will play number one seed Whitman in Walla Walla on Thursday. If the Blues win, the game will be on their home court. If George Fox wins, the game will be at Linfield, should Linfield win Thursday.

Rosenberg is in his fourth years as head coach of the 'Cats. This is the first time in seven seasons that Linfield has made the conference playoffs.