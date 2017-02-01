By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • February 1, 2017 Tweet

Linfield, fraternity sued over alleged hazing incident

Linfield College and one of its fraternities, Pi Kappa Alpha, are named in an $8.475 million lawsuit alleging that fraternity hazing led to a student losing an eye.

Linfield prohibits "any and all forms of hazing, and our fraternities and sororities know that," according to Scott Nelson, director of communications and marketing.

So does Pi Kappa Alpha policy, both nationally and at its Linfield chapter, called "Delta Rho." Additionally, the fraternity disputes many of the allegations made in the lawsuit, including that the victim was hurt at an official frat function, according to Brent Phillips, chief marketing officer.

The suit, filed in the Circuit Court of Oregon in Multnomah County, alleges that the Pi Kap president and members coerced a 20-year-old fraternity pledge, Kellen Johansen, to drink alcohol in order to complete initiation into the group on April 15, 2016.

Both college and local and national fraternity policies require fraternities to follow the law, which prohibits alcohol consumption by minors. In addition, frats are prohibited from serving any alcohol at events where non-members are present, no matter what their age.

The pledge also was required to disrobe and run naked through part of the campus, the suit alleges. After returning to the fraternity house on Southeast College Avenue, a block off campus, he was told to retrieve fireworks stored in an adjacent shed, the suit says.

The lawsuit goes on to say that fraternity president William Samp lighted the projectile fireworks. The devices were of types illegal in Oregon and were illegally stored, it says.

One rocket exploded on the ground, sending embers into the pledge's right eye. After numerous surgeries, his eye was replaced by a prosthetic one.

The suit seeks a minimum of $8.3 million for Johansen for his pain and suffering, loss of future income and loss of abilities to engage fully in activities he enjoyed, such as skiing, basketball and martial arts. It also seeks at least $175,000 for his mother, Pamela Halloran of Alaska, for her travel expenses, loss of income and other costs associated with caring for her injured son.

The suit, filed by Portland law firm Ball Janik LLP, names the national Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity; it's Linfield chapter, called Delta Rho; the Delta Rho Building Association, which owns the property; the Delta Rho chapter president, Samp; and Linfield itself.

The college is named because, the suit says, it should have inspected the Pi Kap shed and discovered the illegal fireworks. In addition, the suit says, Linfield "knew or should have known" that the fraternity was violating rules that prohibit hazing, and that it was serving alcohol to minors and non-members.

Linfield's spokesman, Nelson, issued a statement Wednesday saying it first heard the hazing allegations the previous day when a reporter called, asking about the lawsuit.

"We prohibit any and all forms of hazing, and our fraternities and sororities know that," Nelson wrote. "We will follow college disciplinary policy when the students return for spring semester.

He said the college was notified of Johansen's injuries on April 16, the day after the "terrible accident."

"We worked with the student and his family to make housing and academic accommodations, and he was able to return to campus to finish the spring semester," Nelson said.

Johansen spent fall semester at an off-campus program at American University in Washington, D.C. He will be back in McMinnville when spring semester classes start Monday, Feb. 6.

"We look forward to him returning to campus and successfully finishing his degree," Nelson said.