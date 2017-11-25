By Rusty Rae • Sport Editor • November 25, 2017 Tweet

Linfield falls to UMHB, 24-0, to end season

BELTON, TEXAS -- Linfield had few answers for the number-one ranked and defending national champion University of Mary Hardin Baylor Crusaders, falling in the second round of the NCAA division III playoffs, 24-0.

The Wildcats had little go right for them from the opening series. Stopped on a third and one, the punt by Colton Ramos was blocked and the Crusaders started their first drive on the 'Cat 15-yard line. Even a strong defensive effort by Linfield, went awry as the defense. aided by a penalty, pushed the Cru' into a second and 17 scenario.

But the home team sprung Bryce Wilkerson on a reverse for the 17-yards and a 7-0 lead at the 12:08 mark of the first quarter. The Linfield defense played with verve and effectiveness through the rest of the first quarter, blunting the Crusader offense. UMHB's John Mowery missed a field goal at the 6:12 mark of the first stanza, but the 'Cat offense could do little to help their cause in the first half.

In the second quarter, the Crusaders were able to find creases in the Wildcat defense to score 10 points. UMHB's freshman quarterback, Carl Robinson, found daylight, sprinting 36-yards for the second score of the contest, and a 14-0 lead at the 11:13 mark on the second quarter.

The 'Cats blunted a late Mary Hardin-Baylor attack, forcing a 25-yard Mowery field goal at the 4:03 mark of the second quarter. The half ended with the Crusdaders leading 17-0.

The Wildcats came out in the second half with renewed energy. Linfield stopped the Crusaders' opening drive and finally found offensive rhythm, driving to the Cru' one-yard line. Driving 77-yards to the Crusaders' three-yard, the LInfield had four cracks at the end zone. A fourth-and-four attempt found QB Aiden Wilder short of the goal by a yard.

UMHB then put together an impressive 99-yard drive, with Robinson hitting throwing a picture-perfect 32-yard strike to Jonel Reid. That pushed the score to its final margin, 24-0, at the 1:54 mark of the third quarter.

Linfield drove to the UMHB 18-yard on its next possession, but Wyatt Smith was intercepted killing that drive.

The 'Cats would reach UMHB territory twice more before the end of the game, but each time turned the ball over on downs. The last series seeing Smith sacked for a 10-yard loss, on a third-and-six attempt with 3:26 left in the game.

UMHB efficiently ran out the clock, driving to the Linfield 21-yard line before taking a knee on the final play of the game.

Smith finished the game 20-31-1 for 182 yards. Chidubem Nnoli churned for 37 yard on 19 carries. The 'Cats were held to 220-yard of total offense. UMHB rolled to 378-yards of total offense.

Linfield finishes the season 9-2, losing only to University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. UMHB will host St. Thomas in the quarter finals next weekend in Belton.