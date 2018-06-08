Heather Brooks/News-Register##Evelyn Kilgore reads a Rattlesnake bite fate card given by volunteer pioneer woman Barbara Miller after she retells a bit of history about Scott’s Bluff. Luckily, the group had purchased a snake bite kit before they began the journey. Observing is: (standing, from left) Marley Darling Peterson, Tomas Merlier, Kilgore, Suri Fontecha, (sitting, from left) Jessica Paola, Gavin Lieuallen. Heather Brooks/News-Register##Pioneer woman Jillian Tamber examines the group’s supply list and helps them decide what else they might need to purchase. Soaking in the advice are, from left, Liam Graham, Marley Darling Peterson, Merlier, Lieuallen and Kilgore. Heather Brooks/News-Register##Memorial Elementary students Benjamin Gudino (left) and Ezekiel Headings hit the first stop on the trail to prepare for the journey and chose to spend some of their money on a shave.

By Heather Brooks • Of the News-Register • June 8, 2018 Tweet

Life on the trail

Memorial Elementary School held its annual Oregon Trail Day on Friday, June 1. This is the second year activities were coordinated by volunteers Katie Newman and Jami Sims. Volunteers and students dressed the part and set out with covered wagons, working their way through interactive stations located all around the school yard. The students were allotted a certain amount of money to purchase supplies and plan for what they might need. Along the way, they crossed rivers, traded goods, met Native Americans, signed Independence Rock, suffered snake bites, battled sicknesses and more.