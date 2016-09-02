September 2, 2016 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 2, 2016

Health costs too high

Why is it that Canada (and every other industrial nation) can provide first class health care to its citizens at half the cost we spend in the good ol’ USA?

I believe, plain and simple, that the public has been hoodwinked and manipulated for years by the people making enormous profits. The cost for an anti-cancer cream that I’ve used for a number of years went from $50 to $1,750. (The cash price is more than $2,300.) And that is through my health insurance.

I have lived and worked in Germany, France and Israel. Their health care was national, first rate and very affordable for all their citizens.

I got a call from my pharmacist with her apologies. She was embarrassed about the increase of the cost of my medication. Let’s not embarrass or denigrate ourselves any longer. It’s time to admit the fact that health care in the good ol’ USA is too important to be continuously manipulated and duped into believing that we can’t do the right thing.

Rob Schulman

McMinnville

Go meatless to class

With the new school year starting, parents’ to-do lists are now filled with shopping for school clothes, school supplies and school food.

In past years, our nation’s schools were used as a dumping ground for surplus meat and dairy commodities. It is neither a surprise nor coincidence that one-third of our children have become overweight or obese. Such dietary mistakes at an early age become lifelong addictions, raising their risk of heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

Then came President Barack Obama’s Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, requiring double the servings of fruits and vegetables, more whole grains, less sodium and fat, and no meat for breakfast. The guidelines are supported by most Americans.

Most U.S. school districts now offer vegetarian options. More than 120 schools, including the entire school districts of Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Oakland, Philadelphia, and San Diego have implemented Meatless Monday. Some schools have dropped meat from their menu entirely.

As parents, we need to involve our own children and school cafeteria managers in promoting healthy, plant-based foods in our own schools.

Going online and searching for “vegetarian options in schools” provides lots of good resources.

Melvin Nysser

McMinnville

Trail project hurts farmers

County officials estimate the proposed Yamhelas Westsider Trail Project would cost $3 million or more initially and $740,000 or more annually to maintain while benefitting very few people.

They estimate only 25 to 35 uses per day. They rely heavily on grants just to meet daily expenses and have no business spending on a non-essential project.

The intrusion into farmland would affect farmers negatively with crime, squatters, potential injury suits and additional regulations on their operations. Few letters of support come from the private sector, invalidating claims of economic value for all. The planning has not been transparent.

Private property needs to stay on the tax rolls.

Tom Hammer

Wheatland

Who benefits here?

County Commissioner Stan Primozich is promoting the Yamhelas Trail by getting the Oregon Department of Transportation to fund bridges and culverts. Primovich says this will help agriculture and food processing.

Can you explain how stealing a half acre of my deeded land is going to help agriculture?

Roy Bowerman

Carlton

Arm or disarm?

While I agree with Tom Hastings’ Aug. 26 disarmament article from a common-sense point of view, I have significant questions about the wisdom of “disarmament” in a world which appears to be very intent on destruction and mayhem. I was raised during the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. In elementary school, we kids had drills to prepare us for a nuclear attack. It was absurd. A full nuclear exchange and subsequent nuclear winter isn’t likely to leave many survivors.

My first assignment in the military at age 17 was at a Strategic Air Command. We were on alert status all the time.I learned about mutually assured destruction. If our offensive weaponry and defensive posture is so formidable, then no one would dare attack us. I guess it worked. No one attacked us.

Today is a different world. We see people willing to commit suicide. We see terrorists using common technology. Consider what those terrorists could do with tactical nuclear weapons.

We are seeing new discussions on Capitol Hill to upgrade our aged nuclear capability and delivery systems at an estimated cost of $1 trillion. Other nations are upgrading their nuclear capabilities. We need to do the same. Our existing nuclear capability and delivery systems are very old. I don’t know what the answer is to this insanity. While disarmament makes sense, fighting seems to be our basic nature.

Carl Aplin

Sheridan

Clinton manipulates media

The punchline of last week’s News-Register cartoon was that the Internet is 100-percent unreliable. Maybe that hyperbole was just good old-fashioned advertising for newspapers, TV and radio.

Regardless, I’m sure Hillary Clinton would approve. Clinton and her campaign are having a terrible time on the Internet.

After Breitbart Executive Chairman Stephen Bannon became the Trump campaign’s CEO Aug. 17, conservative Internet sources reported that Clinton’s Deputy Communications Director Christina Reynolds stated, “It goes without saying that we have to beat these people. But I want to beat them so decisively that their kind never rises again.”

Thanks, Christina, Breitbart is now on my favorites list.

The HLN cable network primetime TV show “Dr. Drew On Call” was abruptly cancelled Aug. 25. Coincidence or not, according to Google Trends Twitter account, the top-trending question Friday regarding Hillary Clinton was: “What did Dr. Drew say about Hillary?”

Ben Garrison has a new cartoon online featuring Hillary in bed with longtime aide Huma Abedin. Hillary is terrorized by alt-right bogeymen led by Vladimir Putin, seen coming through the open window riding a bear. Moonlight shines a large capital T on the top cover, presumably for Trump. The caption reads: “Hillary’s recent alt-right speech smacked of deceit, delusion and desperation. The three Ds.”

Clinton and the globalists are losing their ability to brainwash the public. People are gravitating toward truth tellers and away from mainstream news, political correctness and social justice warriors.

Your silly speech didn’t work, Hillary. It only made you appear demented. I guess that makes four Ds.

Dan Katz

McMinnville