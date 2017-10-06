October 6, 2017 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: October 6, 2017

Bard position

To quote Shakespeare regarding the county administrator salary and the study for workers, the lady doth protest too much.

A.M. Fernandez-Madrid

Carlton

Landfill poses danger

OPB radio ran a news story Sept. 29 highlighting the issue of the “caps” floating off the top of landfills in Houston following Hurricane Harvey and the toxic waste, previously contained underneath these caps, polluting the nearby river.

When I Googled “landfill waste in Houston,” I found myriad stories about the consequences of uncontained landfill waste after a serious natural disaster such as Harvey. I encourage you to do the same.

After an earthquake, our own area’s natural disaster phenomenon, the amount of waste debris, including household waste which contains toxic materials such as batteries, solvents, chemicals, etc., will be enormous and Riverbend, if still operating, will be a prime disposal site for this material.

Is this what we want for the present and future citizens of Yamhill County? I think not.

Susan Meredith

McMinnville

Trumped up promises

Campaigning, Trump promised that on day one he’d introduce a health-care bill that covered everyone for lower cost and better care.

Film is available for those who deny this. He has tried hard three times to shove through the disgraceful plans offered by the GOP.

He promised that he’d build a wall on the Mexican border that Mexico would pay for. Transcripts of his phone conversation with Mexico’s president show that he told the president of Mexico that he knew that Mexico wouldn’t pay for the wall, but he’d appreciate it if Mexico’s president didn’t say so in public because it was important that Trump’s supporters continue living with the illusion that his promise would be kept.

Before taking office, Trump had a widespread bad reputation as a con man and a liar — a reputation that could be backed up with transcripts from numerous lawsuits and even more victims. For example, Trump agreed to pay $25 million to people conned by his phony university.

Despite his broken promises, including his attempts on health care that would cost his supporters dearly, there are still a large percent of his followers who stand by him.

Why? It reminds you of the people who idolized Jim Jones. No amount of proof that their Dear Leader was a fraud seemed to matter. While I didn’t like or trust Hillary Clinton, it’s hard to understand the logic that says no matter how much harm Trump causes, at least he’s not her.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette

Our commander in tweet

Many of my conservative friends have advised me to be less critical of our current president when he engages in outrageous behavior and foolish tweets.

Their advice is to “give him a chance.” They believe he is so new to the job that he will inevitably make mistakes in rhetoric and behavior. The reality is there will be no transformative event that will miraculously teach him to act with compassion and concern for others.

What you see is what you get and will continue to be. He is incapable of acting otherwise as he has demonstrated over and over. He has no interest in changing. It is sad that many of us lack the ability to discern the obvious.

Edward Fuller

McMinnville





Voice of the people

I think the News-Register nearly got it right about health care except one thing, The People. The majority of people in this country want a single-payer health-care plan.

As Abe Lincoln said: “In this age, in this country, public sentiment is everything. With it, nothing can fail. Against it, nothing can succeed. Whoever molds public sentiment goes deeper than he who enacts statutes or pronounces judicial decisions.”

Lincoln was right then, and it is reflected today. A single-payer health-care system’s time has come and the people, not GOP rebels, will make it so,

Mike Sullivan

McMinnville