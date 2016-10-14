October 14, 2016 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: October 14, 2016

Argument fabricated

One of the assertions made by opponents of the Yamhelas Westsider Trail is that it will affect the ability of farmers (that would include me) to spray their fields.

A consistent claim has been made at public meetings, including our county commissioner meetings, that there is a 100-foot no-spray buffer zone for trails. This is a fabrication.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture is the only authority in the state allowed to issue rules on buffer zones. Not counties. Not municipalities. The only buffer zones that exist are to protect waterways that have Pacific salmon and steelhead.

The buffers are 60 feet for ground application and 300 feet for aerial. There are no regulations whatsoever regarding spraying near trails.

The State of Oregon Pesticide and Certification leader is Rose Kachadoorian. She can be reached at rkachadoorian@oda.state.or.us for further information.

Ken Wright

Carlton

Aristotle would have loved it

Where should you go for a dynamite, entertaining, thought-provoking and completely original experience? Not McMinnville.

What does McMinnville have to offer the tourists in the heart of wine country?

Look around. The energy, time and money spent here to create and market all our fabulous talent could launch a rocket. At the sixth-annual McMinnville Short Film Festival, imagination reigned, but so many seats were empty.

Everything from Claymation to teach the alphabet to stunning documentaries by our Basin County to a music video by a high school student to beautifully filmed and scripted stories of all kinds were presented.

Imagine a fairy tale, hand-painted, explaining classical and quantum physics.

Aristotle would have jumped up and down over some of these films, and yet so many of you chose to go elsewhere. Now you have to wait a year.

If you read Connections, you won’t miss out, even if you walk by all the posters, ignore social media and don’t mark the date on your smartphone or just can’t get way from the campaign news on TV.

Jacqueline Salkield

Dayton

Candidate lacks diplomacy

After watching the Clinton-Trump debate, I was struck by the rudeness, lack of diplomacy and the disregard for following the debate rules on the part of Trump.

In my mind, I pictured Trump in a meeting of world leaders if he becomes president. He would not change his colors. He would be his overbearing, bragging self. Consequently, I doubt that many of the world leaders would be willing to just sit and listen. We need diplomacy in our leadership.

I also noted his bragging about all his millions. Along with many others, I want to know what his tax returns show. Is he one of the wealthy who gets by with paying little or no taxes?

Even more astonishing to me are those who continue to support him. Trump’s rudeness, bragging and lack of knowledge in many areas don’t seem to matter. His fans are blind to his blatant faults.

Anita VanDatta

McMinnville





Landfill a disgrace

I was told by DEQ representatives that the only information concerning the Riverbend Landfill that would make a difference with them was from people who live by the dump.

I drive by this massive pile of garbage twice a day, five days a week. Do they realize how many cars go by this site on Highway 18 on a daily basis?

With rain comes an increase in dump stench. The increase in odor makes it hard to drive by without the smell getting in my car. Why would Yamhill County continue to permit this destruction of our quality of life?

The dump will be full next summer. It is time to shut it down so we can start the massive job of cleaning up our environment.

Shirley Venhaus

Grand Ronde





Campaign a clear choice

It is abundantly clear that Jim Thompson is our best choice for House District 23. We need someone who is dedicated to good government and service to our citizens.

Jim Thompson has shown those qualities and is willing to serve District 23. Failing to elect Jim will be failing to have adequate representation in the Legislature.

John Schoon

Rickreall

(John Schoon, a Republican, served as the representative of House District 34 from 1979 to 1995.)

This man gets things done

I have seen both House Representative District 23 Independent candidate Jim Thompson and incumbent Republican Mike Nearman in forums where their personal philosophies have been on display.

Nearman is a my-way-or-the-highway kind of guy. He knows we have major issues to work out, but emphatically and proudly states he will not work with the majority party. So, how’s that working out? How do you accomplish anything of general benefit? He then blames not having accomplishments in the Legislature because he was in the minority party.

It’s also worth noting that Salem’s Statesman Journal said of Nearman last week, he “did not respond to phone calls, emails and a mailed letter asking him to meet with the Statesman Journal editorial board.” That certainly doesn’t bode well for his treatment of constituents.

Thompson has previously been our elected, responsive representative and found ways to work with colleagues of all persuasions to get things done. For example, you don’t think twice that a pharmacist can give you a flu shot (making it more accessible and at lower cost than a doctor visit), but that’s because the Pharmacist Immunization Bill passed, championed by Jim Thompson.

There’s a lot that can be done if our elected officials come together for the common good rather than drawing lines in the sand.

Susan Karp

Amity





Yes, it is murder

I wrote a letter published July 1 entitled “Abortion is murder.” It was followed the next week by a letter from retired physician Dr. Les Howsden titled, “Abortion is not murder.”

If the definition of murder becomes a matter of opinion, is anyone’s life safe?

The doctor stated that the point at which human life begins is undecided. I beg to disagree. Individual human life begins at conception. This is a fact so well-established that no intellectually honest physician in full command of modern medical knowledge would dare deny it.

The doctor stated that human rights belong to legal persons, and he would grant personhood to a baby only at birth. Personhood is a dangerous philosophy, because the application of it is totally arbitrary.

When making a determination of whether a murder has been committed, it is standard procedure to look at the evidence. Pictures form part of this evidence and are readily available online. It is not in good taste to describe the pictures, but in my opinion, every one of them looks like a murder scene.

The above arguments might convince some, but when a country has lost its faith in the God of the Bible, such arguments are generally inadequate. However, for those who still have that faith, the personhood of the unborn baby is a non-issue, because Psalm 139:13 says, “For thou didst form my inward parts. Thou didst knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise thee for thou art fearful and wonderful.”

Susan Paz

Dayton

A man with vision

I have had the pleasure of knowing Ron Noble for many years. As McMinnville’s chief of police, he served our community for eight years and led his department with the utmost integrity.

It is that integrity, his passion for helping people, and the experience he’s gained with 26 years in law enforcement that make him the ideal candidate to serve as our next state representative.

I also know how important it is to have representatives in our state who understand the role of government in helping businesses and our middle class succeed. I am pleased to hear Ron’s vision to help grow jobs in our community.

He knows the path to economic prosperity is not more government bureaucracy, but a smaller, more effective government. Ron was an extremely effective steward of our tax dollars as chief of police, and I am encouraged to hear him talk about the need for that same fiscal responsibility in our state government.

Vaughn Monagon

McMinnville

Earned my vote

The influence of big money on our electoral system clearly undermines its fairness, its underlying principle that all citizens should have an equal voice.

Votes should be earned, not bought. Ken Moore has earned his reputation as a community leader by years of public service. He has volunteered with the Aspire Program at Yamhill-Carlton High School. He has been a Sunday school teacher and Scoutmaster. He was a founding member of the Shadow Project for special education students. He has been very active in the leadership of Gallery Theater.

He has worked with C-WISH and much more. So the front page story on your Friday edition that former Nike CEO and billionaire Phil Knight is contributing $50,000 to his opponent made me all the more determined to vote for Ken.

Jane Kristof

Yamhill

He makes sense

After watching the presidential debates, I find myself confused, a little scared and quite discouraged.

That being said, it is a breath of fresh air and pleasure to see a local candidate who gives straightforward answers, cares about people and who has a strong plan to serve the people of Oregon. I am speaking of Ron Noble, candidate for state representative.

Ron’s eight-year career as chief of police in McMinnville makes him uniquely qualified to represent us in Salem.

I have had the privilege to hear Ron speak, meet with him personally and watch him in recent debates. He gives candid answers. Does he support Measure 97? No, he does not. He prefers a long-term solution that works for the taxpayers. Why? Because he truly cares for the people in our state.

One of his priorities? Protect our tax dollars and use taxes wisely. He believes responsible spending can fix Oregon’s financial problems. Makes sense to me.

Pam Thompson

Lafayette

He works hard

Legislative candidate Ken Moore is a hard worker, and he has a long history of being a leader in our community — as a volunteer student mentor, as a Yamhill County planning commissioner and as an ambassador for our local Chamber of Commerce.

He and his campaign volunteers have knocked on 18,000 doors, made hundreds of phone calls and written thousands of letters to learn about the issues that are most important to voters in our district.

Ken is the most engaged, motivated political candidate I have ever met, and I believe he would truly represent his constituents in Salem.

Janet De With

Yamhill

Three decades of service

It has been my pleasure to have known Scott Hill for more than 30 years now. And I fully support him as he runs for mayor of McMinnville. He is a man of integrity, honesty and loyalty. He has a clear vision of the bright future of McMinnville, and, as a member of the city council for years, has worked hard to promote the city as it moves forward to remain a great place to live. He is rock solid in all financial issues, both with public funds and private businesses. He is a great communicator with an innate ability to build consensus among his fellow city councilors, city staff and the citizens of McMinnville. The future of McMinnville will be in the very steady hands of Scott Hill for years to come if he is elected mayor of McMinnville.

Alan Ruden

McMinnville

Candidate has experience

I have served with Scott Hill on the budget committee and the McMinnville City Council for 17 years.

During this entire period, Scott has been the chair of the budget committee. His tremendous experience from his banking employment and community service in chairing meetings has resulted in successful conclusions.

Scott and I served on the city audit, Community Choices and 2014 transportation bond committees. He is an active participant and generously contributes his significant analytical skills to the collaborative effort.

He was the treasurer for the transportation bond committee that raised $24 million for McMinnville streets. He participated in a number of public presentations about the transportation bond in the fall of 2014, most notably the presentation to the Noon Kiwanis Club that was televised by MCM Channel 11.

Scott served as the president of the city council for two years when Rick Olson became mayor. Mayor Olson had a series of operations shortly after he took office. Scott presided over the council meetings, filling in for the mayor.

Scott was one of the city councilors who participated in bringing the new Destination Marketing Organization, VisitMcMinnville.com, into being. Scott stayed as a non-voting city council member of the DMO committee.

Scott has been a member of the urban renewal committee since its inception, again providing his analytical skills to the many decisions the committee has made.

Scott Hill loves the city of McMinnville and is an enthusiastic, highly knowledgeable participant in McMinnville government.

Kellie Menke

McMinnville





Enough with the ‘experts’

I received two pieces of mail recently. One was from the “No on 97” camp, and the other was from the “Yes on 97” camp.

Both fliers professed reasons to support their positions. Noteworthy to me was that the “Yes” group used professors (even a couple of professors emeriti) to prove the logic of their position. The “No” group used farmers, small businessmen and organizations who assist small businesses to promote their position.

Now, I’m no genius, but I think we’ve seen enough of “think tank” or “classroom” economics. Lord knows we’ve seen the effect of this at the national level for the past eight years, and boy, oh boy, has that ever been a bust.

Also, I’m against anything that gives the government more of our money to waste because that is exactly what they do with it. Once again, just look at the federal government for all the proof you need (there’s 20 trillion reasons right there).

Gary Beard

McMinnville

