Letters to the Editor: Oct. 7, 2016

Smart on immigrants

Thanks to Ron Noble for offering his services as state representative from House District 24.

He, not his opponent, has made clear his thinking on a number of specific public issues by replying to the Oregon Abigail Adams Voter Education Survey. Immigration is likely the most important issue facing our nation and the state, and generally it is not examined carefully enough.

Our natural resources, on which all life depends, are dwindling due to overpopulation. Oil will be used up in this century. Fracking depletes potential growth of oil supplies. Wind power, solar energy, etc., cannot support the huge and growing global population.

Already Europe and the United States are besieged with immigrants attempting to enter, while U.S. population growth also is out of control due mainly to unrestricted immigration. Water shortages are becoming more of a problem. U.S. citizens are leaving the turmoil and dangers of crowded cities for more livable places. McMinnville businesses and government workers have profited in the short run from so many newcomers, but this prosperity is temporary and will be fleeting as the tide of more and more people continues.

Ron Noble’s answers to the Abigail Adams survey on immigration questions reveal some understanding of the larger issues. He supports a constitutional amendment to require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote. He supports requiring all Oregon employers to use the federal E-Verify system to determine the employment eligibility of new hires.

Elizabeth Van Staaveren

McMinnville

Sound judgment

I am grateful Scott Hill is running for mayor of McMinnville.

We need good men and women who are willing to devote their time, energy and talents to make sure that McMinnville continues to thrive as one of the best small towns in America.

Scott is one of those good men. I have known him for 45 years, and I can assure you that he is a man of sound judgment and good character. Through decades of service to our community, he has a clear vision for our future and a willingness to work with others to make that possible.

I hope you will join me in voting for Scott Hill for McMinnville mayor.

Dan Hinmon

McMinnville

Dictatorship of Democrats

Oregon has become a Democrat- and union-controlled dictatorship.

Requests for information the state doesn’t want disclosed meet with delays until it can be classified as restricted and no longer available. Or a high cost is put on it so that the average organization cannot afford it.

Democrats and union leaders have turned the state into a financial quagmire. They have wasted billions on the Columbia River Crossing and Cover Oregon. They give tax credits to every snake oil salesman who presents a solar or wind project. Now PERS will eventually bankrupt the state.

To bail them out, we have the union-backed Measure 97. If this passes, along with the clean fuels law jammed through the last Legislature, consumer prices (especially gas) will go out of sight. This will push the marginal consumer into the poverty level.

Vote No on Measure 97. Vote for Bud Pierce for governor and Ron Noble for state representative. Send them to Salem to end this insanity.

Don Bowie

McMinnville

Support the trail

As a hiking and walking enthusiast, I’ve been disappointed in the lack of adequate recreational trails in Yamhill County.

And as a motorist, I cringe every time I encounter a bicyclist on Highway 47. Like most rural roads in Oregon, 47 is simply not designed to accommodate walkers, joggers and cyclists in addition to vehicular traffic.

We have a great opportunity to improve road safety and provide wonderful recreation for local residents and visitors alike in the Yamhelas Westsider rail-to-trail project.

Establishing this 17-mile trail along the old railroad corridor between McMinnville and the Washington County line north of Gaston would provide a safe, accessible path for outdoor-loving community members as well as wine country tourists looking for more healthy, family-oriented activities.

Rail-to-trail conversions like this one have been hugely successful throughout the country, receiving bipartisan support and enhancing the economic and aesthetic value of the communities they connect.

Privacy concerns among landowners whose property adjoins the proposed trail are legitimate and must be addressed. I have volunteered at information booths and with brush removal teams on behalf of the trail, and I know the leaders of this project take such concerns very seriously.

The Banks-Vernonia Trail in neighboring Washington County is a stellar example of how recreational trails can flourish without negative impact on adjacent property owners.

I hope we can all get on board with the Yamhelas Westsider Trail, which could become a real jewel of the community for generations to come.

Grant Hoyt

Carlton

The real enemies

People old enough to have been adults during the 1950s through the 1970s remember a time when our country had a first-class public school system.

We had any number of government services that were well-run and accomplished what they were set up to accomplish. The one common complaint back then with regard to government services was about long lines at the DMV.

A lot of this is currently in ruins or on its way to ruin. During the time things ran well, there was a paranoia that Communist agents would somehow infiltrate and destroy us. Ironically, it was greedy wealth seekers who did the damage with all the effectiveness of enemy agents — using our own government to underfund our institutions to the point they were unable to function.

Then they pointed to this inability to function and told us the only solution was to privatize. They put themselves in a position to buy up these once-effective agencies for pennies on the dollar.

As they gained ownership, they slashed budgets further and raised prices in the drive for big profits. The taxpayers, who had paid for these once-effective agencies, had their investment stolen and then found themselves getting less while paying more.

Our once-great schools, water systems, regulatory agencies and a long list of others now serve only to shovel tax dollars into the pockets of the people who plundered our nation as a means to amassing wealth.

These are the people mentioned in the oaths as all enemies, foreign and domestic. Turns out domestic were the ones we should have worried about.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette

He’s above the bickering

The debate between independent Jim Thompson and Republican- Mike Nearman Sunday evening was very enlightening.

Both are running for House District 23. Both have held that office, so each has a record we can review. It was clear from his comments and the ease in which he was able to respond to questions on a variety of subjects that Thompson is far more informed about the issues.

Nearman seemed to want to focus only on key conservative, hot-button social issues and was less interested in the day-to-day functioning of the Legislature. He repeatedly said that he was “proud to stand up and just say no, no, no.”

Thompson, on the other hand, talked of his history of working out compromises across the aisle to craft legislation everyone could live with. We’ve seen on the national level what shrill divisiveness gets us.

Oregon can’t afford to waste time engaging in partisan bickering.

Ed Farrar

Amity

He’ll get things done

Success in any field is greatly determined by the leadership of the organization and the culture that is formed.

As Linfield’s head football coach, I place a great deal of importance on this. And as a voter, the No. 1 thing I desire in a candidate is integrity.

Without integrity, there can be no sustained leadership and therefore no success. I have known Ron Noble for many years, and I have always found him to be a man of integrity and compassion.

His leadership and abilities have been proven and were demonstrated on a daily basis as McMinnville chief of police. Noble is a man I trust completely, and his track record of service and compassion makes him the optimal candidate for public office as state representative.

He is intelligent, but more importantly, he is wise. He understands what is important to creating a better community for all of us to enjoy: lower taxes, improved education and a government that truly works for the people.

He has the ability to create a positive culture in a field that is typically contentious. He is a high output but low ego man of character who will use common sense and wisdom to look out for the best interests of all Oregonians.

In an era when good men and woman seem hard to find in politics, Noble is an uncommon candidate. He shares the characteristics and common-sense values I look for in a candidate.

Joe Smith

McMinnville

Choice is clear

Folks in Dayton’s House District 23 have three important choices to select from in the November election. First, they can decide to not vote, which proves they are at best thoughtless, unappreciative Americans.

Second, they can vote for the incumbent. That person has refused at least four offers by local newspapers to describe his self-proclaimed service to voters. He also loudly and often brags that he will never talk to members of any other party and sees his role as blocking everything that originates with any other party. I have no clue who this person thinks he is representing.

Third, voters could select Jim Thompson. I have known him for 40 years. Although a lifetime Democrat, I still believe he is the best possible choice. He is widely knowledgeable about Oregon’s issues and has garnered broad support from both parties for his willingness to negotiate with other party members to work out viable solutions. Hence, the choice is clear. Choose, and vote for, the person who really serves the citizens of District 23, Jim Thompson.

Fred Brown

Dallas

Candidate driven to serve

I met Ken Moore when he was canvassing for House District 24 two years ago. He approached me at the McMinnville farmers market and asked me to vote for him.

I admittedly gave him a bit of a hard time because I didn’t know him and told him I would need to know more about him and his positions on issues before I could support him. Not only did he stay calm and continue chatting with me, he told me about his concerns about our current education system not preparing our kids for employment after high school.

I was impressed with what I heard then, and in the last two years I have gotten to know a person who is passionate about the issues our community faces, knowledgeable about factors that affect us and driven to service.

If the people of this district want a real representative, one who will be approachable and actually listen, Ken Moore is the right candidate.

Beth Rankin

McMinnville