November 18, 2016

Letters to the Editor: Nov. 18, 2016

Fight hatred

The post-election hate speech, bullying and physical violence toward people whose race, religion, heritage, sexual preference or mobility differs from our own is both frightening and unAmerican.

We live in bubbles where we surround ourselves with people who are much like ourselves, with whom we often share geography, education and religious beliefs as well as race and ethnicity. The rhetoric of President-elect Trump — which many deem racist, bigoted, sexist and misogynist — has emboldened this speech and violence.

Kids are going to school in tears, fearing that their families will be deported, that they will be beaten up because they look different from most of their classmates, or that they will no longer be able to openly worship in the church of their choice. All manner of people are being attacked, verbally assaulted or bullied.

We need to come out of our bubbles and seek out people who are different from us and then sit down and talk openly, seeking common ground. We likely share common values, like the importance of family, hard work and humility with people we see as strangers. We need to let that commonality be the bandage that helps us heal and reconcile our differences so that we can live in a peaceful and fulfilling place where fear and hatred do not permeate our daily lives.

Arnie Hollander

McMinnville

Dem sour grapes

When the Democrats win an election, the message is, “We won! You lost!” Translated roughly, that means, “shut up and get out of our way!”

When the Republicans win, the message is, “we must cooperate and unite the country.” That means to continue the headlong race to bankruptcy that we have been on for eight years. Perhaps we should try a few new ideas.

Elmer M. Werth

Grand Ronde

Hail to the fascist chief

I woke up Wednesday living in a fascist country. How could this have happened? Two interpretations come to mind.

One is to believe that Donald Trump was telling the truth when he said, over and over, that the election was rigged. We thought it was just another tiresome blustering complaint from the all-time tiresome blustering complainer. No. He meant it was rigged for himself.

Technology being what it is, a 14-year-old could do it. And don’t forget the Russians. He said he was pals with Putin, or never met him, whatever. How he must have enjoyed the joke.

The other is to finally see the majority of voters for what they are: ignorant, angry, racist, homophobic, misogynistic, deliriously religious, beligerently undereducated cattle, easily stampeded into shooting us all in the foot. They are incited by polititians who vilify easy targets in the shell game of misdirection and distraction, placing blame for our problems where it does not belong, hinting at absurd, horrific solutions.

This is exactly what happened in Germany in 1932 -- taken right out of Hitler’s playbook. Let’s not kid ourselves that it can’t happen here. It just did.

Marilyn Higginson

Sheridan

Medical billing weird

Recently I called Phyisicans’ Medical Center in McMinnville to see if I can get my mom a doctor’s appointment.

She is in her late 70s and hasn’t been to the doctor for many years. Her personal physician retired a few years ago. I tried to get her into my doctor and was told that he isn’t accepting new patients. I then asked if any of the other doctors was accepting new patients, and the receptionist said, “It depends what kind of insurance she has.”

I told her that Mom has Medicare or Medicaid. I wasn’t sure but could find out. She said that the clinic doesn’t take anyone with that type of insurance. I told her that I was going to pay cash for everything, so that was no problem. She said the clinic couldn’t take cash for medical services. It had to bill insurance. If you don’t take her insurance and you don’t take cash, then where can she go for her medical needs? She said that I could try Urgent Care or get the Medicare card out and call the number on the back to see if anyone is accepting patients with this insurance.

I guess I should be thankful that she has been healthy until now because I never dreamed it would be this difficult to find a doctor for her.

The medical industry doesn’t do anything easily, but it seems far-fetched to believe it won’t allow a patient to pay cash instead of charging the government for the visit. Unbelievable! Awakening!

Stevie Whited

McMinnville

Hail to the new chief

Donald J. Trump will be a great president. We know that from his brilliant campaign, and he is already delivering as president-elect.

Canadian and Mexican officials have agreed to sit down and discuss NAFTA. The TPP is reortedly dead. Trump made a good start over the phone with Putin repairing our horrible relations with Russia. Look for a slightly right-of-center, nonactivist Supreme Court justice to replace the late Antonin Scalia.

Happy days are here again!

Geographically, our election was a sea of Republican red with small islands of Democrat blue.

That said, we could have lost our Republic last Tuesday.

Perhaps the greatest single act of election fraud was Nov. 3. Democratic President Obama assured tens of millions of illegal aliens that they could vote without risk of arrest, stating, “”First of all, when you vote, you are a citizen yourself, and there is not a situation where the voting rolls somehow are transferred over and people start investigating, et cetera.”

Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Clinton’s 2008 campaign manager, restored voting rights to 13,000 felons in August. He attempted to restore voting rights to 200,000 felons in April, but that decision was invalidated by the Virginia Supreme Court because each case must be individually reviewed. McAuliffe vowed to use an autopen to enable the felons to vote. Virginia went Democrat.

The most obvious election fraud was a mainstream media dead set on getting Clinton elected. Fifty years ago, many in the mainstream media would have been frog-marched out to the street and fired, if not arrested by the FBI.

Dan Katz

McMinnville

We’ve lost our way

The president-elect personifies racism, sexism and narcissism. He is the legitimate winner. The election was not rigged.

Today, teachers may begin educating citizens of tomorrow to become critical thinkers so they will someday vote responsibly and not cast votes based on prejudice, fear and hatred.

This is so sad. The moral compass is spinning.

Robert McNamee

McMinnville

Pet policy explained

Visitors to Willamette Valley Medical Center often have questions about hospital policies involving pets, lost-and-found items, and magazine donations.

Animal visitors are limited to cats or dogs. The areas they are allowed to visit are also limited. It is wise to call before bringing an animal to the hospital to be certain it will be allowed.

Lost-and-found items frequently included glasses, electronic devices, walkers, canes, clothing, medication, jewelry and other items. Property left at the hospital is disposed of after 30 days.

Magazines in good condition and no more than three months old are welcome. They can be left at the front desk, where a staff member will distribute them.

For more information, call 503-472-6131 or stop by the front desk. Requests for more detailed information on these or other policies should be directed to Hayley Rogers, the hospital’s public relations manager.

Darrell King

McMinnville