Letters to the Editor: May 19, 2017

Not government’s place

A May 5 letter from Alisa Owen asks state Sen. Brian Boquist why he wants to control her body. I can’t speak for Sen. Boquist, but I imagine he might say that he is more interested in saving the life of an unborn child than he is in controlling her body.

Other than cases of rape or incest, a woman does have control over her own body when she decides to have unprotected sex. There are so many ways to prevent an unwanted pregnancy these days, it’s hard to see why there is still so much emphasis on abortion.

It’s not popular to talk about self-control or being responsible for your own actions, but I think that’s what is called for. Everything shouldn’t be a government responsibility.

Craig Pubols

McMinnville

You call this a plan?

Council approval of the Baker Creek subdivision came as a complete shock to me when I returned from a trip.

After reading the April 28 News-Register article, I became angry over how the council handled the entire affair, especially councilors making the middle-of-the-night decision after critics went home. So much for council openness and transparency. I met with the planning director early in the process and was assured the application met the city’s criteria, and sure enough, councilors recommended approval.

My remark at the time was if this application met all the city plan requirements, then the city has a crappy plan. Has the planning department ever reviewed a developer’s plan they didn’t like? The only sane partner in this affair was the planning commission, whose initial rejection was overturned by the city council.

It is my belief this low-income housing subdivision will not be a good fit for northwest McMinnville and it will be regretted in the years to come. Perhaps we should all remember this at the next election.

Gene White

McMinnville

Next time, read the Bible

June Horowitz’s May 12 letter on “false gods” is wrongheaded. The only similarity between the Asherah pole and the Rotary peace pole is that they are poles.

Ancient folks believed that the fertility goddess Asherah was immanent in her poles. We do not believe that any god or goddess, false or otherwise, is immanent in the Rotary peace poles. They bear witness to the very human desire for peace, and they are in keeping with my Christian faith.

In Matthew 5:9, Jesus says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God.”

A bit later, in Matthew 5:43, he says, “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the righteous and on the unrighteous.”

Would that all Christians heeded the words of the master.

Robert E. Mason

McMinnville