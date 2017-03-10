March 10, 2017 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: March 10, 2017

Good work, crew

I live on Turner Creek Road outside of Yamhill. The edge of the bridge over Turner Creek, by my driveway, developed a sinkhole five feet across and right down to the creek on a Sunday afternoon.

I became aware at 2 p.m., and when I got there to look, the fire department had closed the road and people were standing around staring. The Yamhill County Road Department officials showed up and developed a plan. They expanded the hole and filled it with locally sourced boulders, gravel and fill. By 7:30 p.m., they were gone, and the road was open.

This is an incredible performance when we think of all the whining we do about government workers being slow, lazy and inefficient. From discovery of a crisis to a perfectly fine solution in five hours ona Sunday is just amazing. My hat is off to these fine men and women who kept the road open for school buses and log trucks the very next day with no interruption of service to anybody and on their day off.

Three cheers for our road team. There are only nine people in the county road crew now, down from 55 a few years ago. They could have put a steel plate across the hole and called it good for now, but they stepped up to the challenge and solved it.

David Lombrozo

Yamhill

Important regulations gutted

Brenda Butterfield’s March 3 letter saying her support for Donald Trump was based in part on his promise to repeal regulations.

She wrote he’d only repeal the needless ones, not those protecting us. She must have missed a couple. He repealed a law that prohibited coal mines from dumping waste into our streams. Needless? He repealed the regulation that saved FHA home loan holders $600 a year.

He repealed a law that denied gun ownership to the mentally ill. As a gun owner, I support the Second Amendment, but I prefer people with dangerous mental illnesses not to have firearms. This one isn’t as straight-forward as it seems. If your mental problem is a fear of driving over bridges, then there’s no reason you should be restricted on gun ownership. However, if you hear voices telling you to rid the world of certain people, then no, you shouldn’t have guns.

Repeal was wrong here when what was needed was improvement.

Getting rid of the regulation that required financial advisers to work in the interests of their clients rather than themselves was also a move that hurts consumers and was surely not needless. You have to wonder exactly what motivates the repeal of a law that forbids fleecing consumers.

I agree that there are loads of stupid and counter-productive regulations, but so far, Trump seems more interested in catering to big business than looking out for average Americans.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette