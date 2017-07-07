July 7, 2017 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: July 7, 2017

They are invaders

We have been invaded, and the invasion is not being resisted or dealt with. As cartoonist Walt Kelly’s Pogo once said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

The invaders come in many guises — homeless citizens, transients, vagrants, hobos, bums. Some are orderly and law-abiding, but many are not. There are as many reasons for their situations as there are individuals. They include the young, the old, families, couples, loners, the healthy, the ill, the addicted, the whole, the handicapped, the hopeful, the hopeless. They arrive by foot, on bicycle and in vehicles.

Whatever term they are called by, whatever their situation, there are dozens of them in our community now — and more arriving. They are attracted by our community’s failures.

Churches attract and invite the invaders to settle close to free meals, lockers, bathrooms and camping spots. For all the admirable charity they offer, the churches are unable to deal with the invaders. Little or no lasting help is provided. The churches can do little more than offer a temporary patch on broken people.

Elected leaders encourage the invaders to gather and stay by having no consistent, effective method for dealing with the invasion — much less help those who could be helped. Government only works when citizens acknowledge the need for action and force leaders to take action. This is not happening.

There are two options for this growing crisis: Our community isolates the invaders where they can actually be helped and where behavior can be controlled. Or our community resorts to the draconian mid-20th-century method of driving away transients with harsh laws and enforcement.

The invaders are an existing, worsening multiple threat to our community. We ignore this fact at our own peril.

Ken Dollinger

McMinnville

Homeless push too far

I believe the time has come for all of us to realize the problem of homelessness among the teens and young adults.

I get it. I, too, belong to a church and want to help those less fortunate, but some churches are doing a big disservice to these young people and to the town of McMinnville.

Many of these young people are going to keep on taking, taking and taking as long as the churches (and others) keep giving and giving. This, I am afraid, is the real problem. For so long, society has believed that people wouldn’t take handouts unless they were really unable to take care of themselves.

Yes, there are some who need help (mentally ill and such), but it is time we face the truth that many do not want to work and take care of themselves. There are help wanted signs everywhere. If there is a drug problem, how about these churches help pay for rehab for those who wish to enter a drug rehab?

There is nothing wrong with society saying, OK, here is the reality of life. Work, get into rehab or get more education, or there are no freebies. I know that many readers will have a hard time believing so many people actually do take advantage of the system.

Let’s figure this out and help these young people become productive citizens. Otherwise, there will be unemployed, homeless young people on every street corner for years to come. Tough love has been around for some time now. I say it is time to practice the concept.

Carolyn Sauers

Yamhill

Earth facts matter

In last Friday’s Kid Scoop, the do-the-math exercise came up short. When you add up the numbers, you get for the earth’s radius as 3,600 miles, plus another five to 25 miles for the crust. The actual mean radius is 3,959 miles.

The earth facts chart erroneously reported that our distance from the sun is 92 million miles. Rounding from 92.96 million miles, the distance to the sun is 93 million miles.

The earth facts chart also erroneously reported that the atmosphere is 78 percent nitrogen, 21 percent oxygen and 1 percent carbon dioxide.

The No. 3 constituent is argon, with carbon dioxide coming in a distant fourth. Our atmosphere is 78 percent nitrogen, 21 percent oxygen, 0.93 percent argon, and only 0.038 percent carbon dioxide.

The illustration of atmospheric layers contained too many errors to discuss in a short letter. Suffice it to say that the illustration showed the troposphere extending up from the surface to some 40 kilometers, which is actually the upper stratosphere.

A fill-in-the-blank exercise erroneously suggested that life is made possible by atmospheric oxygen. It would be more correct to say that life is made possible by atmospheric nitrogen and carbon dioxide. Nitrogen is an essential element in the building blocks of life, such as DNA.

Plants form symbiotic relationships with nitrogen breathing bacteria. In the presence of light, plants convert water and carbon dioxide into oxygen and organics. Our 21-percent atmospheric oxygen is more or less the result of previous life, not a prerequisite for life.

Dan Katz

McMinnville