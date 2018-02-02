February 2, 2018 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: February 2, 2018

Did us a favor

Last year, our neighbor, Nicole Wood, shot and killed two dogs trespassing on her property. She was charged, tried, convicted and sentenced in Yamhill County.

It is over as far as authorities are concerned. She will serve her sentence and resume her life.

Several of us in the neighborhood were not allowed to testify on her behalf. We would like readers to know there is considerably more to the story.

Over the past 18 months, we have been subjected to frightening confrontations with these two animals, each on our own property, and without provocation. Each of us has come face to face with a large, growling, very aggressive dog, to the point we have feared for our lives.

After these dogs trespassed on our properties, we witnessed sheep and deer running for safety, found our cats literally torn in half, discovered dead and mutilated chickens and a very brave rooster mortally injured.

Predators — except for skunks and coyotes when training their young — eat their prey. They do not kill without cause.

But dogs in packs will find pleasure in chasing and killing. And multiple requests for help from Dog Control were disappointing, to say the least.

We wish to thank Nicole for terminating these aggressive, uncontrolled animals, thus ending our ongoing harassment. No longer do we find it necessary to keep looking over our shoulder, wondering if they might return at any given moment.

We can now walk safely about our property, enjoying our animals and all that nature has to offer.

To us, she is a heroine. Thank you, Nicole.

Theresa Cheslock

McMinnville

(and three other neighbors)





A taxing result

Now that Measure 101 has passed, it’s interesting to me how the words “fees” and “assessments,” which were used during the $3 million dollar yes campaign, have been replaced by the word “tax.” That describes what the funding measure actually is.

Not only is it a tax, but it is a selective tax on most of us who work for a living. What’s even more interesting is that this tax isn’t for everyone, especially if you work for a union or a large, self-insured corporation such as Nike.

Why is it that they don’t have to help the more than 350,000 Oregonians proponents claimed would lose their coverage if the measure failed? Why is it OK for my spouse to pay $710 a month for health insurance with a $1,500 to $4,000 annual deductible, depending on which doctors she sees, while those who benefit from the bill pay nothing?

The adage rings true: Follow the money.

Funding for the yes campaign came primarily from those who served to benefit monetarily from passage. It really had nothing to do with compassion and care for the less fortunate.

Andy Davidson, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said: “We are proud to have been a partner in fighting for these patients and their families.” But that rings hollow when the members of that organization are the ones lining their pockets with the funding from this bill.

What passage of this bill really did was authorize the Legislature to dig into our collective pockets for more cash instead of buckling down to work and finding the money in our already bloated state budget. Cheers!

Steve Sommerfeld

Sheridan





Wave of the future

I got an e-mail from a group named Renew Oregon, reneworegon.com. It asked for a signature on a petition to support renewable energy efforts in Oregon, and I signed it.

The fact that renewable energy sources can’t completely replace the traditional oil- and coal-generated power isn’t a sound reason not to push hard for renewable energy. It’s cleaner and healthier, without question.

Having passed peak oil capacity almost four decades ago, we should be putting a whole lot more effort into what comes next.

Denmark currently produces 40 percent of its energy from green sources, and plans to hit 100 percent by 2035. Combining solar-, wind-, water- and wave-generated energy, we could probably replace a good chunk of our older, dirtier sources ourselves.

Recently, the Trump administration put a 30 percent tariff on imported solar panels. This serves only to raise the cost of a good investment for homeowners.

There is essentially no U.S. manufacturing of these panels. Almost all domestic production consists of thin film panels.

The immediate effect of the tariff was cancellation of plans for a $20 million facility and loss of hundreds of jobs at that site.

We should be pushing lawmakers to shift the corporate incentives we give oil companies to renewable industry. The investment in R & D would pay us back in the near future with cheaper and better renewables.

Propping up oil and coal is a misuse of tax dollars. It borders on corruption.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette