Letters to the Editor: Feb. 17, 2017

Bag the ban

I have been following the McMinnville proposed ban on plastic bags.

Yes, the environmental issues concern me. I use plastic bags several times after bringing them home. All items we bring home should be reused as many times as possible or passed on to others who can reuse them.

Sometimes we get so stuck on one environmental issue that we forget about personal choices. How many who want the plastic bags banned use disposable diapers? Like the bags, there are cloth alternatives.

Disposable diapers are filling the landfills and also, like plastic bags, do not decompose. Please don’t tell us who like to shop in McMinnville how to bag our purchases. I won’t tell you to buy only cloth diaperes and reuse them as much as possible to save on landfill space.

Carolyn Sauers

Yamhill

False comparison

I’m disturbed by Jeb Bladine’s Feb. 10 Whatchamacolumn and am unable to find the connection it appears to be implying — or creating — between Billy Dean Hays and the other “meth-related criminal named Hays” mentioned.

Why is this coincidence of names so “interesting” as to be noted in the publisher’s weekly column? The headline proclaims the column to be about outsiders coming to our community bringing trouble with them.

The “visitor” named is described in another article as “armed and dangerous” and having previous convictions involving weapons, assault and drug manufacturing. He was arrested on multiple felony warrants and is a suspect in multiple bank robberies.

The “other” Hays has deep roots in Yamhill County and grew up right here in a well-respected family. Hers is a tragic tale of depression and a lack of appropriate mental health care leading to substance abuse and a nearly destroyed life.

I say “nearly” because, while in prison, she is working hard and making tremendous progress in putting herself and her life back together. Meanwhile, with the support of family, her children are all doing exceptionally well in school, in work and growing into solid community members.

Being denigrated in the town paper by an implied connection with someone like the “visitor” is just the sort of thing that could undermine the burgeoning self-esteem and vital progress of everyone involved.

Not only is there no connection between these two people, but even the date cited regarding her sentencing is not accurate. These are times when we all need journalistic integrity and excellence. Extrapolating a coincidence of names into an implied connection to fill column inches seems at best the result of sloppy research and, at worst, irresponsible journalism with the potential to cause harm.

I’ll assume the best, and hope to see Jeb and the News-Register back on track soon.

Gerry Hunter

McMinnville

His critics get trumped

The Obama Democrats have been losing the legislative branch since 2009. That saved the United States from an Obama appointee after the untimely death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

Soon we’ll have Trump’s first Supreme Court appointee, Neil Gorsuch, and continue a Republican-Nominated 5-to-4 majority on the court. After Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy retires, we’ll have at least two young Trump appointees, with decades and decades and decades to serve on the high court.

I hope Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will do us a favor and retire, too, giving the good guys a 7-to-2 majority.

By all indications, the Obama Democrats will keep losing and continue in their cognitive dissonance, induced post-election delusional state for a long time. And it is going to be a long time, with hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of weeks left in the Donald J. Trump presidency.

My guess is it will be 2019, only after the 2018 elections, with Republican super-majorities, before the Democrats return to sanity. We’ll know when there aren’t enough Obama Democrats to re-elect loonies like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Closer to home, while President Trump gets things done ahead of schedule and below budget and plays simultaneous games of multidimensional chess, our silly Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Ninth Circus Court of Appeals are still trying to get “kinged.”

I don’t know about getting kinged, but I bet they get crowned.

Dan Katz

McMinnville

Liberal hypocrites

I’m really tired of hearing about President Trump being evil. I wonder where all the marches and protests were when President Clinton was having sexual acts in the White House with an intern and during all of his affairs prior to becoming president. I don’t remember any.

So I must deduce from this that it is OK to have sex with whomever you like as long as you don’t talk bad about them. What a bunch of liberal hypocrites.

Mike Freeborn

McMinnville