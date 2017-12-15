December 15, 2017 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: December 15, 2017

It’s about time

With the recent action by the current administration this past week to finally recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move the U.S. embassy accordingly, I have seen news sites and social media become saturated with both criticism and praise.

A common trend I have noticed with the commentary generated from the critical crowd is the word “complicated” or “complex” being used to describe the Israel-Palestine conflict. This description seems to pertain not to the conflict itself, but to the apparent difficulty outside entities should face when choosing a side.

However, I fail to see the issue as being complex. In fact, I would say that the Western world’s inability to take a position in this matter is an inconceivable failure. This issue is not complex in the slightest. It is a Western democracy formed by the most persecuted group of people on the planet, having its sovereignty challenged by an organization which openly calls for the extermination of a whole people.

It is a country that has accepted terms of peace on multiple occasions only to have their challengers walk away from the table. Most notably, it is a country which shares the values of the Western world being challenged by a group who detest those same values.

So, no, this was not some brash, irresponsible decision destabilizing a complex situation. The recognition of the capital and the move of the embassy is a statement which is both long overdue and not nearly enough.

Colt D. Freitas

McMinnville

Lower taxes (for me)

In spite of the fact that I disagree with Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on almost everything, they seem determined to give me a Christmas present in the form of a huge tax cut.

I guess they decided that because I make more money that 99 percent of other Americans, I need even more money. Somehow, I am missing the logic.

I own three businesses, and under current law, I pay a marginal rate up to 39.5 percent on profits from those businesses. This is called “pass-through” money because it passes through onto my 1040 tax form like any wage income.

The tax bills working through Congress will reportedly drop the pass-through profits to 25 percent.That’s nice and all. I mean, who doesn’t like free money? I didn’t even have to hire a lobbyist to line the pockets of various congressmen. Apparently someone did that for me.

But I am bothered by the fact that Congress wants to borrow the money for my tax break and leave it to future generations to pay off. I guess they figure that if we have to borrow now to widen the income gap, that’s a sacrifice they are willing to let your grandkids pay for later.

I’m also bothered by the fact that people who don’t own companies pay a higher rate than I do. But I suppose it’s their own fault for not inheriting wisely.

Republicans are predicting that I will hire more employees with my extra money, but I don’t need more employees, so that ain’t happening. Maybe instead I’ll do some traveling. I can use the money the government borrowed from the Chinese to pay a safari guide in Kenya. That ought to make America great again.

Scott Gibson

Amity

Drug costs too high

Why are pharmaceutical drugs so costly in our country, much more than anywhere else in the world?

The industry says it costs a lot to do the research and test the drugs. Yet we taxpayers pay for about 80 percent of basic research with our tax dollars. And the vast majority of new medications are small tweaks of the old ones, with no proof of being better.

Other countries have formularies, lists of standard medications and their cost. Not so here. Medicare is prohibited by law to negotiate drug charges. Drug companies have no restrictions on what they charge. Does this have anything to do with the four drug lobbyists for every member of Congress? What will it take for us to demand fair medication pricing?

For more information on this, watch the documentary Big Pharma, available online. Whether the Affordable Care Act is dismantled by the current party in power or not, this issue will not go away and is driving up the cost of health care to an immoral level.

Surely fixing this is something all of us (except for drug companies and those they make wealthy) can agree needs to be fixed.

Lynn Crowell

McMinnville

No more Riverbend

The McMinnville City Council approved an ordinance to annually divert nearly 20,000 tons of waste from Riverbend Landfill to a more suitable site.

This site, unlike Waste Management’s proposed expansion of Riverbend onto more high-value farmland, has 100 years of capacity. The council’s action is a strong statement in support of both our local economy and livability. Both of these have been threatened for years by the presence of Riverbend in our midst. Now McMinnville has spoken and “dumped the dump.”

Riverbend had already lost its two largest customers, SP Newsprint and Portland Metro, and now McMinnville. Soon we hope that Yamhill County as well as other surrounding cities and towns will take the same steps to eliminate their waste going to Riverbend. It is very clear there are other options for waste disposal and consequently we no longer need Riverbend.

In spite of this situation, a Waste Management spokeswoman suggested that the city council’s decision will enable Riverbend to operate 30 more years. However, she gave limited acknowledgment to a critical fact. The county and Waste Management have not yet won the legal right for the expansion required for Riverbend to operate after it reaches capacity in two years.

Therefore, Riverbend’s lifespan depends on the ruling in the legal case currently pending in the Oregon Supreme Court, a case they must win. Until the legal case has been finalized, it is impossible, and misleading, to state any timeline for Riverbend.

Susan Meredith

McMinnville

Council showed wisdom

I disagree with your negative Dec. 1 editorial regarding the city council decision to discontinue dumping at Riverbend.

By saying the decision was “symbolic,” you denigrate the many citizens, farmers and business owners who are committed to sound environmental practices. These practices include education, increasing the number of recycling containers in public spaces, prohibiting single-use plastic bags, cooperating with local businesses and Linfield to audit and improve our trash disposal practices, cooperating with Tillamook County to recycle Styrofoam and supporting Recology’s efforts to help people save on their trash service costs.

These efforts enhance McMinnville’s reputation as a beautiful, livable town that attracts tourists internationally, which, in turn, helps our economy. Hardly “symbolic.”

It is disappointing to hear the editors of the News-Register take such a negative, fatalistic view. The garbage mountain is an eyesore. It is poorly sited in a flood-prone area, attracts nuisance birds that contaminate crops with E-coli and destroys crops, releases greenhouse gases into our air and absolutely stinks.

Waste Management takes the lion’s share of the profits back to Houston and leaves the environmental damage to us. Such a deal.

Our city council is to be commended for studying and supporting responsible, viable alternatives that improve our city. I rather like representatives who solve problems instead of just coveting a quick (dirty) buck with no thought to the future.

Margaret Cross

McMinnville