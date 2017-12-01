December 1, 2017 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: December 1, 2017

A grand old tree

I am writing to express my joy at the return of the giant sequoia to its place of lighted prominence at the end of Third Street. After 12 years in the wilderness, we have come to our senses. I want to commend those responsible for this decision.

This is a great example of “if there is a will, there is a way.” For years, I have been advocating to anyone who would listen that it was possible to get the job done. Given all the half measures that were being employed to bring in a tree via helicopter, raise a fake tree, etc., I argued that we could bring back the real thing. I am so happy we did.

This tree is a symbol of a town that doesn’t do things halfway. We are a great town. Thank you to our councilors, our downtown association, our people. Well done!

John Linder

McMinnville

Thank you, Citizens

I am writing to thank all the citizens and volunteers who worked to support our ballot measure for a Lafayette Fire Station/City Hall in last month’s election. I am proud to be part of a dedicated group that is committed to public safety and an improved quality of life for all the citizens of Lafayette.

Although only 36 percent of registered voters cast their votes and the measure did not pass, our need remains for improved facilities. I welcome your feedback and look forward to sharing facts about our long term needs for essential and sustainable public safety services.

Chris Pagella, mayor

Lafayette

Stop the huddled masses

So many problems in our state and country today are the result of rapidly increasing population growth. Although overpopulation is a worldwide problem, we can set an example and lead the world by managing our own population growth sensibly.

Issues directly related to population growth include the constant need for more money for additional schools, roads and medical services. There are also problems with intense political divisions and a loss of cohesion as a society. Are tiny homes really the answer? People don’t like to be crowded together like ants. It’s dehumanizing.

Population size has an immediate impact on the natural environment. Overpopulation is the cause of the decline in air quality, water shortages, loss of forests, farmland and undeveloped spaces. Far-sighted people have known this for many years, but immediate business and political interests drown out objective discussion and impede the public’s understanding.

For decades now, the chief driver of population growth in the United States has been immigration policies that allow seemingly unlimited entry of immigrants with recurring amnesties for illegal immigrants. Immigrants and their minor children now account for nearly one in five U.S. residents. Protection, benefits and “privacy” for illegal aliens is the rule now in Oregon, supported by the Democratic Party and some in the Republican Party.

Here’s an opportunity for citizens to restore some enforcement and respect for immigration controls in Oregon. Oregonians for Immigration Reform has mounted Initiative Petition IP22, Stop Oregon Sanctuaries, to repeal the state law that hobbles law enforcement in cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Elizabeth Van Staaveren

McMinnville