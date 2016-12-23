December 23, 2016 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 23, 2016

Shelter needed

This letter is a speculation on possible alternatives to the system-wide shutdown of homeless shelters during the recent cold spell. For those who can’t turn up the thermostat or turn on an electric blanket, being cold is not an inconvenience, it is life-threatening.

Local residents made an admirable start last fall when they discussed public restrooms, storage, sleeping accommodations, etc. for the homeless. The present threat of cold weather makes those issues pale in comparison. Rules, convenience and lack of foresight seem to be the primary reasons for the lack of shelter. Life and human misery surely trump closing hours, staffing problems or designated-use policies.

Surely an emergency declaration could make public buildings available under the same rule that will apply when a disaster affects the entire population. When staff aren’t available to open the usual shelters, it seems like an alternate with keys could be found. There is more cold weather coming and a chance to put these thoughts to use.

Darrell King

McMinnville

Liberals at it again

Really? Has-been celebrities calling for electoral college electors to change their votes? Democratic pundits calling for an uprising? Not to mention the “peaceful” liberal protest crowds of Portland claiming, “not my president.”

That’s no different from secessionists firing on Fort Sumter in 1861. Just like then, the Democratic party secessionists of today are protesting the duly elected president of the United States. Go ahead, Democrats. You did it once before. Why not try again? Go for it, Democrats. Go ahead and cause another Civil War. Just like the last one, this one will set a record for the greatest bloodshed and highest number of American causalities of all time. All because of what?

ecause you can’t accept change and morality? Any person calling for the overturning of the longest peaceful transfer of power in history should be tried for treason and given the appropriate punishment upon conviction. America is great — the greatest country in the world, the greatest country that’s ever been.

Hey, my liberal friends, if I can make it through eight years of oppression, loss of civil rights, over-regulation and theft of income (aka excessive taxation), the least you can do is give President Trump a chance to show what he can do. Hey, by the way, my 401(k) has increased by 23 percent since the election — much more than from 2009 to 2016.

Dale Lux

Willamina

Trump defies rationality

Why would any rational person vote against his or her own best interest as most Trump supporters did?

Perhaps it’s because of being low-information voters for whom Faux News, Breitbart and other right-wing propaganda outlets are their only sources of news. Many of my best friends are very intelligent but still based their vote on outright lies that Trump and many of his supporters spewed on a daily basis.

His hateful rhetoric was on all the airwaves constantly. By definition, half the population has an intelligence quotient of less than 100. However, there are a lot of people with low IQs who didn’t vote for Trump and many with high IQs who did.

If people don’t believe in established scientific facts (such as climate change or evolution), they are more likely to vote Republican — regardless of the candidate. They are also more likely to believe in the virgin birth, Moses’ trip to the mountain, Adam and Eve, Noah, Jonah and other things for which there is no scientific evidence.

So this might have been a faith-based vote for Trump. There is no performance-based criteria for voting for him. We all will come to regret the outcome. I could be wrong, as most of us are from time to time. However, check how things are going in a couple of years and let me know how your retirement funds, Social Security and Medicare are doing.

Save your critique of my premises until then. If God could take time off from watching over football games, perhaps she/he could look over us until the next election. Peace to all.

Ed Fuller

McMinnville