Letters to the Editor: Dec. 16, 2016

Letter from Santa

From: Santa

To: America.

We are behind schedule in making toys and may be a tad late in coming down your chimneys. The problems started when Trump began his presidential campaign and made disgusting remarks about women.

Mrs. Claus became angry and began to worry about America. She is our chief toy designer, and her worry for America caused her work to slow down. Next it was the elves. They could not believe it when Trump began degrading others in such an insulting way, and they felt sorry for Americans. In other years, the elves are singing Christmas carols, joking and rushing around.

But after Election Day, they went into a depression. Now they rarely smile, never sing at all and move at a snail’s pace. Then Donder and Blitzen asked, “You are not going to make us fly around Trump Tower, are you? Nobody there probably believes in Santa Claus, and besides, Trump doesn’t believe in climate change. What is going to happen to us at the North Pole when it melts? Frankly, Santa, we have a big problem. Why, even our polar bear friends are forming a group and planning to protest. If climate change is not stopped, there will not be an ice-covered North Pole, and we will not have a shop to make toys.”

Being the optimist I am, I said, “We cannot let this person and election set the tone for Christmas. Christmas is about love, compassion and sharing with others — also a time that the better side of humanity shines through the darkness. This is who we are and have always been. Trump has a young son, and, yes, we will fly around Trump tower.”

Sam Sweeney

Dayton



End politics forever

Disgusted with politics? Want to help make a change? Are you tired of our representatives ruling us and taking our country away from us?

This senior veteran is searching for a few people out there who would like to get together and discuss ways we could eliminate politics and rule our country ourselves, as our Constitution requires, and end the two-party political systems in a nonpolitical way without politics, representatives or political lawyers.

Would you consider building a new multipurpose voting system in each state across our nation so we voters can vote directly on elections? We would become legislators right in our own homes to create our new laws ourselves with no attorney language.

We would have the capability of broadcasting the results on TV all across America, or even the world.

We could elect “nominees” from our voting midst to replace “representatives” to work in the capitols. Some nominees could place new suggested laws on our dedicated TV channels for our voting.

Please contact me for details at 503-437-5890 or howtostoppolitics@protonmail.com to help form a discussion group on ways to end politics.



Ken Weldon

Sheridan

Correction needed

I’d like to correct a statement in your editorial on Riverbend Landfill that states, “Waste Management also plans to re-contour the three oldest cells at Riverbend — clay-lined cells 1, 2 and 3 on the river side, which have settled significantly since first filled in the 1980s. A steeper gradient would allow them additional capacity without raising the landfill’s height or compromising its magnitude 9 earthquake resistance.”

I was engineer of record for Riverbend Landfill at the time those cells were designed, and I revised the original Riverside Engineering plans to steepen the landfill side slopes and submitted them to the Department of Environmental Quality.

The word “Earthquake” was never mentioned, even though the risk was increased.

The earliest seismic records that I have of Riverbend Landfill’s design are specifications for a 7.25 magnitude earthquake standard for cells 4, 5 and 6. The approved side slope at that time was 4 horizontal to one vertical with a maximum height of 240 feet.

The landfill now is being constructed at a side slope of 3.5 feet horizontal to one foot vertical and a maximum height of 286 feet, but the DEQ permit engineer, who ensures compliance with the approved plans, is not aware of what was approved.

I was told that if I wanted to know, I could file a public records request and go to the downtown Portland DEQ office and look through the boxes of records.

Permit engineers should have copies of the approved plans and ensure that the approved plans are followed, and Waste Management should not be reassuring the public unless it provides facts. Nor should it be piling more garbage on top of cells 1, 2 and 3 with unlined, uncompacted bottoms that are below winter ground water levels.

Leonard A. Rydell

Newberg