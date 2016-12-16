Letters to the Editor: Dec. 16, 2016
Letter from Santa
From: Santa
To: America.
We are behind schedule in making toys and may be a tad late in coming down your chimneys. The problems started when Trump began his presidential campaign and made disgusting remarks about women.
Mrs. Claus became angry and began to worry about America. She is our chief toy designer, and her worry for America caused her work to slow down. Next it was the elves. They could not believe it when Trump began degrading others in such an insulting way, and they felt sorry for Americans. In other years, the elves are singing Christmas carols, joking and rushing around.
But after Election Day, they went into a depression. Now they rarely smile, never sing at all and move at a snail’s pace. Then Donder and Blitzen asked, “You are not going to make us fly around Trump Tower, are you? Nobody there probably believes in Santa Claus, and besides, Trump doesn’t believe in climate change. What is going to happen to us at the North Pole when it melts? Frankly, Santa, we have a big problem. Why, even our polar bear friends are forming a group and planning to protest. If climate change is not stopped, there will not be an ice-covered North Pole, and we will not have a shop to make toys.”
Being the optimist I am, I said, “We cannot let this person and election set the tone for Christmas. Christmas is about love, compassion and sharing with others — also a time that the better side of humanity shines through the darkness. This is who we are and have always been. Trump has a young son, and, yes, we will fly around Trump tower.”
Sam Sweeney
Dayton
End politics forever
Disgusted with politics? Want to help make a change? Are you tired of our representatives ruling us and taking our country away from us?
This senior veteran is searching for a few people out there who would like to get together and discuss ways we could eliminate politics and rule our country ourselves, as our Constitution requires, and end the two-party political systems in a nonpolitical way without politics, representatives or political lawyers.
Would you consider building a new multipurpose voting system in each state across our nation so we voters can vote directly on elections? We would become legislators right in our own homes to create our new laws ourselves with no attorney language.
We would have the capability of broadcasting the results on TV all across America, or even the world.
We could elect “nominees” from our voting midst to replace “representatives” to work in the capitols. Some nominees could place new suggested laws on our dedicated TV channels for our voting.
Please contact me for details at 503-437-5890 or howtostoppolitics@protonmail.com to help form a discussion group on ways to end politics.
Ken Weldon
Sheridan
Correction needed
I’d like to correct a statement in your editorial on Riverbend Landfill that states, “Waste Management also plans to re-contour the three oldest cells at Riverbend — clay-lined cells 1, 2 and 3 on the river side, which have settled significantly since first filled in the 1980s. A steeper gradient would allow them additional capacity without raising the landfill’s height or compromising its magnitude 9 earthquake resistance.”
I was engineer of record for Riverbend Landfill at the time those cells were designed, and I revised the original Riverside Engineering plans to steepen the landfill side slopes and submitted them to the Department of Environmental Quality.
The word “Earthquake” was never mentioned, even though the risk was increased.
The earliest seismic records that I have of Riverbend Landfill’s design are specifications for a 7.25 magnitude earthquake standard for cells 4, 5 and 6. The approved side slope at that time was 4 horizontal to one vertical with a maximum height of 240 feet.
The landfill now is being constructed at a side slope of 3.5 feet horizontal to one foot vertical and a maximum height of 286 feet, but the DEQ permit engineer, who ensures compliance with the approved plans, is not aware of what was approved.
I was told that if I wanted to know, I could file a public records request and go to the downtown Portland DEQ office and look through the boxes of records.
Permit engineers should have copies of the approved plans and ensure that the approved plans are followed, and Waste Management should not be reassuring the public unless it provides facts. Nor should it be piling more garbage on top of cells 1, 2 and 3 with unlined, uncompacted bottoms that are below winter ground water levels.
Leonard A. Rydell
Newberg
Comments
gophergrabber
I don't know why Sam is so upset? I suppose he has enjoyed the last 8 years of Christ being taken out of his beloved Christmas (Holiday), or maybe he enjoyed the divisive nature our nation has and is still enduring. Maybe Sam like Hillary who was such a horrible candidate that back bit her own people, or maybe Sam agrees with a video causing 4 Americans being murdered in Benghazi. I suppose he liked Obama beer summits and other nonsense and it could be he is just a good socialist doing what socialists do. In any even Obama will go down as even a worse POTUS than the peanut farmer. It just dawned on me that he also must like the debt Obama has piled up on us with Obamacare, cash for clunkers,
Solydra scam and multi-million dollar date nights with Michelle or doubling up on that with outrageous vacations and expenditures. I don't know. ISIS is here and no good socialist cares....All of that makes my Christmas kind of sad but I will say a prayer for Sam's depression. It will take maybe a year but he will be much happier next Christmas.
tagup
Well, gopher, seems to me that the economy and employment statistics are quite a bit better this Christmas than In 2008....your hyperbole about excessive spending, American deaths in foreign countries and enemies in our midst can be matched with similar examples in nearly every other administration......but don't be sad this Christmas.... America is durable, and will survive. Politics will be overcome by good people, doing good things for each other..
Mike
I'm not sure I understand what Sam is trying to say. His attempt at sarcasm jumps around too much for me. Gopher's comment is very understandable. Labels as intended insults is what I hoped, now that the election is over, we could get away from. Wishful thinking. Gopher expresses an opinion, several opinions, very clearly. There is no doubt about who he dislikes. When those types of criticisms come to the doorstep of the soon to be POTUS, Gopher should be willing understand. My silly hope is we can get away from the school yard labels and begin to talk about the issues and policies and programs which America needs.
Don Dix
Sam -- A few points --
Polar bears have been around for at least 100,000 years (fossils), which would mean they have adapted to many changes in their habitat.
The North Pole is not on any land mass, but a floating mass of ice.
The Santa legend (note 'legend') is derived from a 4th century Turk (Saint).
Santa's elves are a fictional characters.
Reindeer cannot fly, never could.
Mrs. Claus must have went into shock over Bill Clinton's (or JFK's, or George Washington's) adventures with women.
Toys are made in factories, not a mythical workshop @ the North Pole.
Climate change has been occurring since the Earth formed, so stopping/changing it in any way is a fool's errand, but quite lucrative to those who promote they can (and costly to the remainder).
I want to thank Sam for allowing all to see the fictional mindset that overwhelms the Hillary supporters. Those supporters also thought the election was a mere formality to Hillary's coronation.
My advice? Nominate a viable candidate who has accomplished something credible, not just holding a few titles (mostly appointed) to build a phony resume'. Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas!
tagup
Thinking Mr Trump was a better choice for office or that he can or will do any of the things he promised during his campaign is very much like believing in Santa Claus....I think learning Russian might be a good New Years resolution :)
Finch
I'm already happier just knowing there's a very near end in sight for Obama and that Hillary won't be moving back in and bringing Bill with her! Merry Christmas!
Seabiscuit
You planning on moving tagup?
tagup
No need....they'll be coming to us....
Mike
Soon we will see what the new POTUS does in office. The Rs have control of all levers of government. The Supreme Court will likely be very conservative for many years. It is looking good for those who want to starve the beast. Cut Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare for the old, veterans and disabled. Give huge tax benefits to the wealthy and to corporations. Expand Military spending. What's not to like? The poor Ds couldn't come up with someone who wasn't geriatric New Deal Democrat (who the kids seem to like) or a woman with way too much baggage and was definitely not a New Deal Democrat. The D's leadership is old and seems confused. The R's leadership is younger, at least, in the House. But the new POTUS's picks for Cabinet positions and influential policy spots appear to be very one sided. Even the much maligned O'Bama who won both the popular vote and the E College kept Bush's Finance and Department of Defense people in place in order to continue what was essentially the Rs program. The new POTUS appears by his Cabinet picks to want to destroy the agencies they are appointed to oversee. From what I read from comments here and family in the mid-west there is great joy Hillary is not President, the Rs have all the levers of government and can now do what they want. The fact that the D's flawed Hillary got 2.8 million more popular votes and the soon to be POTUS was elected by less than a 100,000 voters in three states. it will be an interesting time.
kona
Mike, don't you think there is room for improvement? The Obama Administration increased our debt greater than all previous Presidents combined. You seem pretty jaded about these conservative spending proposals that most likely won't happen the way you envision. It is not necessarily "want(ing) to starve the beast", it is called prudent spending.
You said,"It is looking good for those who want to starve the beast. Cut Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare for the old, veterans and disabled. Give huge tax benefits to the wealthy and to corporations. Expand Military spending".
tagup
Cut taxes for the wealthy, increase military spending and at the same time cut social security and Medicare benefits.
and you call that "prudent spending"...?......I call it a jackpot for the rich at the expense of the middle and lower class. An area by the way, where there is already a huge disparity.
Seabiscuit
"tagup
No need....they'll be coming to us...."
Paranoid delusions.
tagup
Not at all.....do you not believe that Russian business opportunities will develop from Mr Trumps-outlook?
I wouldn't need to learn their language otherwise...
.I wonder why we need to expand our military if Russia is our pal?
kona
tagup, what "cut in taxes for the wealthy are you referring? Be specific.
What are the problems with "Russian business opportunities"? We have been doing business in Russia for decades. Are you suggesting that we should hamper all of the business opportunities of people who don't work with us? Does that include China and other countries?
tagup
Kona---maybe you could go back and read my posts...where exactly did I say anything was bad....I said learning the language might be a good thing. As far as tax increases, Trumps proposals all favor the wealthy..as does the approach to a Social Security fix that only includes benefit cuts....do your own homework
With your ceaseless questions to every post on every thread, it appears you are just trolling to extend the thread......I think I'll stop playing the game.....
kona
tagup, I didn't realize those were tough questions for you. Are we suppose to read your comments and not question what you say? I have never heard nor read that Trump's proposals were to "cut taxes for the wealthy". It is a myth that you would like to perpetuate I guess. I will stand corrected if you can support your statement.
kona
Washington (CNN) On Sunday, Trump said his tax plan is the starting point for negotiations with Congress.
"We're going to submit the optimum," he said of his tax proposal. "That's what I'd like to get and we'll fight for it. But from a practical standpoint, it's going to get renegotiated. And in my opinion, the taxes for the rich will go up somewhat."
kona
(ABC) "Trump's call for higher taxes on the wealthy is a break with Republican presidential nominees who have staunchly opposed tax hikes for almost three decades. Tax hikes have been anathema to many in the party since former President George H.W. Bush infuriated fellow Republicans by abandoning a pledge not to raise taxes and agreeing to an increase in a 1990 budget deal".
tagup
Kona...it's pretty easy research to find tha Trump's tax plan includes a reduction in the top marginal tax bracket to 33%....who do you suppose will benefit from that...?
I'm done explaining the obvious ......
Mudstump
I think Sam is upset because we will soon have a president sworn in who was elected by a minority of the people...whose legitimacy is deeply in question with intelligence agencies now saying that the Russians hacked our election to influence and tip the scales in Trump's favor. We don't know the extent of the Trump campaign's involvement or coordination of this attack, but we should before he becomes the president....or should I say, our precedent.
Mike
To do away with the New Deal safety net has been an R policy perspective for years. Paul Ryan, the House Speaker, has been after it for years. Now is his chance. The Rs have all the levers, House, Senate, and President. Given the soon to be POTUS picks for Cabinet and leading advisory position there seems to be little doubt the ideas of the Ryan and such will be approved. It may be when they try to gut the Social Security and the rest, there will be some very intense lobbying against it. The Rs could pay a serious price to carry out what they have said for years they want to do. It will take 3 rouge R Senators, if the Ds don't waiver, to complicate the R program. But there are other ways to skin the safety net cat. Put in a rule when the a debt limit reaches a certain point it triggers cuts in the safety net expenses. Then reduce taxes and increase spending which will (like it has before) increase the debt. The safety net gets neatly cut without notice until people feel the cut.
Mudstump
Mr. Trump did not win by a landslide. He won the electoral college by one of the lowest margins in our history and he lost the popular vote by one of the largest margins ever. Republicans claim that what they are about to do to this country is what the people want....they are wrong. The majority of folks don't want tax cuts for people that don't need them and they don't want republicans to gut Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid.
treefarmer
Those are the FACTS, Mudstump, sadly facts do not seem to influence our new reality. 54% of American voters did NOT agree to close our eyes and ears and jump into the abyss. Regardless, the majority of us will have to bear the consequences right along with the minority who were willing to gamble our democracy on the Emperor who has no clothes. A National shame.
Russian sabotage of our election is undeniable, and there are obviously more revelations to come. One can only wonder what kind of leverage can be applied for a debt of this magnitude. We already know that the czar-elect is not going to allow Vladimir Putin’s treacherous actions (or the narcissistic fantasy of a landslide election) to be called into question even if that means our own government must be sacrificed - trashed and undermined - to save face for both “leaders.” “Ridiculous!” is a highly revealing evaluation made by the person who will soon be in charge of our national security and dependent upon those “ridiculous” intelligence reports to keep us safe. Time to fasten our seat belts and pray.
Don Dix
I would submit that our form of government has morphed into something other than the original constitutional republic.
Studying the ideas, laws, actions and results of such, the U.S. system appears more like a Kleptocracy.
Kleptocracy is a system of governance where its officials and the ruling class in general pursue personal wealth and political power at the expense of the wider population. (sound familiar?)
In strict terms kleptocracy is not a form of government but a characteristic of a government engaged in such behavior.
But the behavior of many of our government officials and how many become wealthy while 'serving' (as well as after service) lends credence to the definition. Members of Congress for example, don't receive abnormal salaries, but they are not restricted from many rules and laws that apply to the general population. 24/7/365 free family health care, franking privileges, general immunity while going to, from and during sessions, insider trading (which is quite lucrative), retirement benefits, voting on salary raises etc. The perks are simply outrageous!
That said, I would much rather have 'this form of government' than what is available throughout the remaining world. Our form just 'stinks a little less'.
kona
Mike, you said, "The Rs could pay a serious price to carry out what they have said for years they want to do".
Are you serious? As though the Democratic Party has not paid a serious price for what they wanted to do? The Republicans now have a majority in Congress and the Executive branch, will soon have the majority of influence in the Supreme Court, have a great majority of state governors and gained more than 900 state legislative seats during the Obama Administration.
The Democratic Party is in self denial concerning this election and all of the elections that have taken place over the last eight years. This has been a strong rejection of the liberal/progressive/Democratic Party ideas. All of the rest of trying to blame these results on everyone and everything else is not much more than "sour grapes".
kona
tagup, no need to discuss what may or may not happen with taxes.
The thresholds for Trump's top tax bracket (33%) are lower than the income thresholds for the current top bracket (39.6%), more people would be subject to the 20% long-term capital gains tax rate and would therefore actually pay more than they currently do.
Mike
The debt comes from Congress's budget and appropriations and the Rs have been in control of Congress. But it's not their fault? Blame someone else, give them a school yard label and for emphasis string the labels together.
When you have a stated policy to cut taxes, which means cutting income, and increase spending on military and infrastructure, there will be need to increase debt. The supply side theory that the tax cuts will increase income has never happened and will never happen.
kona
Mudstump, as you should realize, the totality of all of the elections in the United States has been a nearly complete rejection/mandate (or whatever word fits for you) of liberal/progressive/Democratic Party political/ideological platforms. The election of Donald Trump was only a part of this landslide of elections. These elections have catapulted the Republican Party into the most dominant positions of the last 100 years. It wasn't because Donald Trump was a good candidate ... it was that the Democratic Party is so weak. What other reason would people vote for Donald Trump over the best candidate the Democratic Party could present.
kona
Mike, surely you are aware that every time the Republicans tried to hold down the budget the Democrats in Congress were willing (and did) to shut down the government. Place the blame on the liberal/progressive/Democratic Party squarely where it belongs and let's move on.
You said, "The debt comes from Congress's budget and appropriations and the Rs have been in control of Congress".
tagup
Kona,
you asked me "what Tax cuts...be specific" Well, I just gave you the text book definition of a tax cut for the wealthy in Trump's plan so instead of "standing corrected"...your response is no need to discuss what "might" happen?.....at least now you know that tax cuts for the wealthy are indeed part Trump's plan and not a myth!
Your welcome.....
kona
Mike, you said, "When you have a stated policy to cut taxes, which means cutting income, and increase spending on military and infrastructure, there will be need to increase debt". I agree unless there are offsetting cuts elsewhere in the budget. It is useless to discuss what may, or may not happen.
Mudstump
The Wall Street Journal published an analysis of counties that voted overwhelmingly for Trump and found they were also counties that had the greatest gains in terms of insurance coverage under Obamacare. I wonder how these same people will feel when they lose their health care insurance after the republicans repeal the ACA? Republicans claim the repeal of Obamacare is one of their first priorities after the inauguration.
kona
tagup, tax cuts are more than a change in one part of the tax code. Not worth discussing what may or may not happen. The election is over, perhaps we can wait to see what happens instead of getting too excited.
kona
Mudstump, we'll just have to wait and see what will happen. The Affordable Care Act is unsustainable the way it is now. Whether it is repeal and replace or just making significant changes, it has to happen.
tagup
It seems that tax cuts were worth discussing until you were proven wrong....oh well...I guess I saw it coming.
kona
tagup, if the tax tables are changed from 39.6 percent to 33 percent but capital gains taxes are increased more than the tax table decrease ... that is not "cut taxes for the wealthy". You can guess at whatever makes you feel better. The election is over.
tagup
Kona,
the Trump tax plan caps long term capital gains at a top rate of 20%...That rate (for 2016) is currently 15% up to a threshold of $415k/$467k married)...so for the wealthy....there won't be much increase in the capitol gains rate....certainly not enough to offset a 7% decrease in the marginal rate for ordinary income..so I'm not sure where you got your information that the capitol gains increase would be increased by more than the new tax rate.... and by the way, the fact that the election is over has zero to do with the topic of discussion....
Mudstump
Mitch McConnell says that he wants a bill to repeal Obamacare on Trump's desk on day one. They have been promising their base that they would repeal the law and they will do it. I just wonder how those that voted for Trump will feel when they lose the life saving coverage they have enjoyed since the ACA passed. Instead of repeal and replace...the republicans have said they might repeal and delay. Where is their plan? They have had years now to come up with one and they have no answers for the millions that need coverage.
kona
tagup, this tangent is not worth nitpicking about. Many (perhaps most) of the "wealthy" get their taxable income from capital gains and not salaries. The capital gains is part of taxable income. Again, we will just have to wait and see how this plays out. No need to be making statements that could easily prove to be incorrect.
Mudstump, you said, " I just wonder how those that voted for Trump will feel when they lose the life saving coverage they have enjoyed since the ACA passed".
They probably won't like it if it plays out the way you anticipate. Fortunately, it most likely won't play out as you suggest. ACA is unsustainable as it is now.
tagup
Ok...you'd rather quit than acknowledge that you are incorrect...got it.....just a reminder that you started us on this "tangent"...
Mudstump
What was truly "unsustainable" was health care before the ACA. Many millions can see a doctor now thanks to the ACA and a plan to repeal that coverage will not only be "unsustainable" for them and their families, but will be a death sentence for many who will once again not be able to afford coverage without the help Obamacare provides. Where is the republican plan to cover everyone?
kona
tagup, the first speculative post on this came from you, "Cut taxes for the wealthy, increase military spending and at the same time cut social security and Medicare benefits and you call that "prudent spending".
The discussion isn't worth pursuing. You think you are correct about something that hasn't happened. That is fine and hard to argue about that.
kona
mudstump, we'll just have wait to see what happens.
Mudstump
It seems that anyone that is questioning Trump's win these days is being accused of being a sore loser. We are told here on this forum to "get over it"..."the election is over"..."Trump won"...etc. I sincerely believe that its not a "sore loser" mindset behind many of the posts here, but a true concern about our country and the direction it is headed. I read that just today the current governor, Pat McCrory (R) of NC signed legislation that will severely limit the power of the newly elected democratic governor. This attempt to retain power over state government is a direct assault on the voters of the state. Its wrong, undemocratic and unprecedented. Do republicans believe in democracy anymore? Do they believe in peaceful transfer of power? Do they only represent republicans who voted for them? What about the rights of all the voters in the state? The democrat won, but the republicans don't seem to care about what the voters want. Its no wonder people are cynical and angry. The people protesting aren't sore losers...they are on the losing end of an unprecedented republican power grab. The same can be seen with our Congress. The republicans refused to even hold hearing on Obama's Supreme Court nominee thereby stealing the Supreme Court. They said it would be for the next president to determine. I fear the next four-years under the leadership of a party that sees the rules as something other people have to follow.
Mike
The Ds shut down the government? A time when any thing can be claimed as a fact and 'the elections over' so let's wait to see what happens. We will wait and see. But hopefully we will also talk about the issues that are important. I'm here in Oregon, on what is called the Left Coast. Yes I think the Ds are completely out of touch with the critical Electrical College states that swung the election to the new POTUS. But those states were won by less than a 100,000 votes, which is the size of a big football stadium. Thus in those very states there are almost half of the voters who when for the flawed Hillary. The voters who did not vote may find out if they like the change the less than 100,000 voters set in motion.
kona
Lot of stuff there Mudstump.
1) "Do Republicans believe in democracy anymore?" Yes
2) From what I know, I agree with you about the situation in North Carolina.
3) "Do they (Republicans) believe in peaceful transfer of power?" Yes
4) "Do they only represent Republicans who voted for them?" No
5) " What about the rights of all the voters in the state?" Depends on what "rights" you are referring. Whether or not they are self-proclaimed rights or accepted universal rights.
6) "The Republicans refused to even hold hearing on Obama's Supreme Court nominee...". That is very similar to what then Sen. Joe Biden proposed in 1992. "(C-SPAN) "On Monday, C-SPAN posted a two-minute clip of then-Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) urging President George H.W. Bush not to nominate a Supreme Court Justice during the 1992 election, should a seat on the court become vacant. Biden, then the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, urged Bush “not name a nominee until after the November election is completed,” noting that if he did, “the Senate Judiciary Committee should seriously consider not scheduling confirmation hearings on the nomination until after the political campaign season is over.”
7) "I fear the next four-years under the leadership of a party that sees the rules as something other people have to follow." That is easy to understand. Similar feelings were presented about the Obama Administration. It perhaps is the reason that Congress, Governorships, and 900 state legislative positions changed from Democratic to solidly Republican during the Obama Administration.
kona
Mike, you said, "Yes I think the Ds are completely out of touch with the critical Electrical College states that swung the election to the new POTUS."
Hopefully you understand that this election was considerably more than just for POTUS. I have mentioned it previously and in the above post that there has been a significant erosion of Democratic/liberal/progressive influence in a great majority of states. This didn't happen by accident. It was/is considerably more broad than the vote for President.
You said, "But those states were won by less than a 100,000 votes, which is the size of a big football stadium." Yes, it was a relatively slim margin but for Hillary Clinton to lose to a candidate as flawed as Donald Trump, there were many reasons mostly tied to the rejection of the liberal/progressive/Democratic Party platform of the Obama Administration.
Mudstump
kona - Back in 1992 when Biden made those statements there was no vacancy on the Supreme Court at the time. We have a vacancy now and Obama has nominated his pick. Republicans refuse to hold hearing to confirm that nominee. Joe Biden did what Joe Biden does....he talked. You can't compare talk with the actual refusal of republicans to do what they are charged with doing. They refused...thereby stealing the rightful nomination to the SC by President Obama. Its wrong and it shows the republicans aren't playing by the rules any longer.
kona
mudstump, you said, "Its wrong and it shows the Republicans aren't playing by the rules any longer".
Which rules are those? If they broke any rules the Obama Administration and the Democratic Party let them do it. If the liberal/progressive/Democratic Party were more appealing these things you refer to as "rules" wouldn't happen.
kona
Mudstump, "Joe Biden did what Joe Biden does....he talked".
That sounds similarly to our President Elect and most other politicians.
kona
Here is Biden's 1992 speech if anyone is interested.
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/02/23/us/politics/joe-biden-argued-for-delaying-supreme-court-picks-in-1992.html
tagup
Mud, I don't think the Reps technically broke any rules, but they set an interesting precedent for the future....they stalled for nearly than a year, so will it be ok to wait 2 years next time or maybe the entire term if they don't like the sitting President?....To me it was a failure to do their job, but obstruction is the name of the game going forward....very likely for both sides.....
listen*up
I'm just glad come january 20th we will have a real President in charge,not a wussy pussy coward,with his red line in the sand and don't you cross it because i might do something! ya right,Obama is the joke of the world,a cowardly little girly boy that set this country back 50 years!drove the economy into the dirt,opened our boarders to the world,handed out welfare like it was his money,broke the laws of the constitution like he is king,lied every time his lips moved!DON'T LET THAT DOOR HIT YOUR ASS ON THE WAY OUT!and don't steal anything like hillary did when she was in the White House!
kona
listen*up, that seems to be somewhat of an over reaction. There were many tough challenges facing President Obama. Hopefully Donald Trump will do as well as you expect.
Mike
Those of you who use school yard labels, and in the case of Listen*up gross insults, should understand when similar type labels and insults are directed at the R's POTUS and the Rs House & Senate.
The Ds and the Rs are both in the hands of the super wealthy. The Rs are more honest. The Rs have been able to connect with the devout Christians and the Rs have been able to convince some of the working class that the changes they propose will be good for them. We'll see how it all works out. Mean while the Ds or some other political movement needs to articulate a viable philosophy which will allow life, liberty, and the persuit of happiness for all the people of America.
tagup
Well ....I hope the next guy doesn't send us off to war because he got his feelings hurt....
Mudstump
Don Dix - I liked your comments about kleptocracy. Kleptocracy defined: Government by those who seek chiefly status and personal gain at the expense of the governed.
Its been reported today that the Kuwaiti embassy changed the venue for an event after the ambassador was pressured by members of the Trump team to move it from the Four Seasons Hotel to the new Trump Internation Hotel. In the early fall, the Kuwaiti embassy signed a contract with the Four Seasons. But, after the election members of the Trump organization contacted Ambassador of Kuwait, Salem Al-Sabah and encouraged him to move the event to Trump's hotel.
Trump has won the presidency...not for the American people and the welfare of the country, but for his own personal gain and benefit. He is unfit to hold the office.
treefarmer
Amen, Mudstump. America has never faced a threat like this. Each day brings new and more dangerous realities. I am astonished that so many of our fellow citizens do not, WILL NOT recognize what the czar-elect is planning to do to our country. “Unfit” barely begins to characterize this catastrophe-in-waiting. And it is not as if the megalomaniac makes any attempt to conceal who and what he is, or the TOTAL self-serving goals of his agenda. Then again, look at what someone wrote in (his?) comments above. Toxic hateful fact-free vitriol spit at us to justify mindless devotion to a new “leader” who is methodically dismantling our democracy and sending every single one of us, including the haters and the blindly faithful, into a death spiral. It seems that all we can do now is hope for a miracle and brace for impact.
kona
mudstump, why be hypocritical? Politicians from both parties are making a great amount of money from their positions.
Hillary Clinton said they were broke when they went into office. Now they are reportedly to be worth about $60 million. Same with the
Obamas. Now they will enjoy their expensive homes in Washington D.C., Palm Springs and Hawaii. The list of politicians pulling this off is long and from both parties.
kona
treefarmer, you are also being a hypocritical "hater" (your words, not mine). Have you re-read some of your posts? Not exactly congenial.
Mudstump
kona - your "both sides" argument doesn't hold water.
Seabiscuit
It is up to the reader to decide what they care to believe. The Associated Press or "ThinkProgress, a blog connected to the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress", who started this report, or The Hill which cited ThinkProgress...
Mudstump said:
"Its been reported today that the Kuwaiti embassy changed the venue for an event after the ambassador was pressured by members of the Trump team to move it from the Four Seasons Hotel.."
The Associated Press said:
(AP) Salem Al Sabah, Kuwait's ambassador to the U.S., said the party would take place Feb. 25, adding that he hopes guests like the "new hotel in town." He said no one pressed him to move the Kuwaiti National Day event from its regular venue at the Four Seasons. Although Kuwait DID NOT HAVE a contract with the Four Seasons for the party, the date had been set aside for it to possibly take place there."
"I do not know President-elect Trump," the ambassador told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. "I do not know any of his people. None of his people have contacted me." He added: "I thought would be exciting for our guests to see a new venue. It looks great. It looks cool. So let's do it."
Al Sabah noted that last year's reception occurred at the Newseum, a museum promoting the media."
kona
Mudstump, you said, "kona - your "both sides" argument doesn't hold water".
Why? I gave you pretty good examples. Do you need more?
Mudstump
Seabiscuit - It a very bad thing when the president of the US owns a hotel in DC that can be used (or appear to be seen as) as a way to curry favor with our government. He needs to sell his interest or put his business in a blind trust if he wants to remove all speculation that outside interests may be able to "bribe" him by staying in his hotel. It doesn't matter if the ambassador decided or if he was pressured.
tagup
I think we're just stuck with Trump's conflicts as he has shown no inclination to mitigate the issue....on the contrary, he already includes his daughter and family in meetings with foreign/ business dignitaries.....by doing that, he's basically telling the voters "in your face".....I guess most of his supporters don't care.....ethics is an afterthought.
kona
tagup, there is nothing unethical about "include(ing) his daughter and family in meetings with foreign/ business dignitaries". How did you decide that? It has not been unusual for most Presidents. Besides, he is not yet the President.
Seabiscuit
"Seabiscuit - It a very bad thing when the president of the US owns a hotel in DC..."
To the best of my knowledge the current President of the US does not own any motels and is too busy letting terrorists out of prison and too busy granting as much clemency and as many pardons as he possibly can before he leaves office. That automated signature machine of his is really smoking these days.
Who is currently the President of the US?
What has the future President of the US said about his holdings?
We know you can't stand the man. Quit misreporting the facts until they actually become fact.
Mike
I think we are at time when appealing to prior morality and prior unspoken but agreed upon rules of decorum is obsolete. In a way I agree with those who say stop the whining. It won't be until people feel the impact of the changes being considered before they or we will know. If they are over joyed by the Rs changes to Social Security and Medicare, then it is all good. I believe changes to Social Security and Medicare suggested by Paul Ryan and some of the prospective DT appointments will impact me in a negative way. Having paid into Social Security my entire working life and being on a fixed income I will have no way to make up cuts. So I'll wait and see how it turns out. But it is not unpatriotic to suggest along with many others who might be hurt by suggested cuts to whine a little and to suggest our next vote might register our complaint. And if you know someone on Social Security and a fix income ask them how the Paul Ryan and the R's proposed changes and cuts to Social Security and Medicare will impact them.
kona
Mike you said, "ask them how the Paul Ryan and the R's proposed changes and cuts to Social Security and Medicare will impact them."
What specifically are the "proposed changes and cuts" that you are worried about? I know if I walked down the street and asked random people or my friends about these proposed cuts that seem to be worrying you there wouldn't be 1 in a 100 (or any) who would have a clue what you are worrying about. Are you suggesting there should be no changes to the programs? I am amazed how people are fretting over things that may, or may not, happen in the Trump Administration.
tagup
So the president is "to busy letting terrorists out of prison and granting as much clemency and pardons as he possibly can......."
"Quit misreporting the facts"...... indeed
Seabiscuit
tagup, perhaps you should research before launching...Make all the smart comments you like, and don't worry about facts getting in the way. Merry Christmas.
"White House Counsel Neil Eggleston said in a statement that Mr. Obama’s commutations “exemplify his belief that America is a nation of second chances.” He said Monday’s moves mark “the most individual acts of clemency granted in a single day by any president in this nation’s history.”"
"Obama administration rushing to shrink ranks at Guantanamo"
http://www.usnews.com/news/politics/articles/2016-06-06/obama-administration-rushing-to-shrink-ranks-at-guantanamo
"Obama hurries to shrink Guantanamo ahead of Trump"
http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/20/politics/obama-guantanamo-detainee-transfer/index.html
"http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/20/politics/obama-guantanamo-detainee-transfer/index.html"
As to prison pardons, commutations, how about straight from the horses mouth:
"President Obama Grants 153 Commutations and 78 Pardons to Individuals Deserving of a Second Chance".
https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2016/12/19/president-obama-grants-153-commutations-and-78-pardons-individuals-deserving-second
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/12/19/obama-announces-record-wave-pardons-commutations.html