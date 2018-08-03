August 3, 2018 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 3, 2018

Frustrated with can jam

I like to think of McMinnville as a city with a pulse on the needs of its citizens. But lately, I’ve found an area where our fair city has fallen short.

McMinnville leaders try to run a growing city as ergonomically and as environmentally as they can. Heck, we even have a fee on grocery bags in this town!

But with deposits required on just about any type of beverage consumed, folks are increasingly confronting the question, “Where and how am I going to return my beverage containers?”

After going to four different grocery stores, searching for a line with less than five people, I finally landed at Albertsons. And I had an interesting conversation there with a gentleman who calls himself “The Can Man.”

After lamenting with Can Man about how difficult and time consuming it was to return my beverage containers, he educated me a bit on the issue.

At any given time, he told me, our city only has five to seven beverage receptacles in working order. He said this stems from businesses not providing enough capacity and the machines requiring frequent maintenance.

Keep in mind that some 40,000 people are trying to return their bottles and cans.

He also explained that McMinnville is starting to become quite an attractive mecca for homeless folks, because many frustrated citizens of McMinnville have taken to discarding their containers or leaving them out for the homeless. It’s a problem of not having a reliable place to return them.

My plea to city leaders is to tackle this growing issue. They need to find a more efficient way for folks to get their deposits back.

Maybe we could use all the proceeds from grocery bag sales to create a city bottle drop, instead of letting the stores keep the money. Heck, we could even charge a percentage of the deposit money for use of the facility.

Jo Gibson

McMinnville

Don’t follow Seattle’s lead

Here is a link to a Fox News opinion piece on the cost of streetcar and bike lane projects in Seattle: foxnews.com/opinion/2018/07/31/smug-seattle-keeps-throwing-money-after-streetcar-bike-lane-fiasco-that-s-totally-off-rails.html.

Since nobody in our county can make an estimate on the proposed Westsider Trail, maybe this will give you an idea of what costs can run.

I understand Yamhill County’s old rail right of way is not downtown Seattle. But look how much the trail is already running.

Seattle tells the people it will not cost much more in added taxes. Here in Yamhill County, the claim is that no tax money will be spent at all.

But the Seattle project is way over the budget, and that’s what will happen here.

Meanwhile, I’m curious:

How many gates did Assistant County Counsel Todd Sadlo include between Yamhill and Carlton in his fencing plan? Will these be metal farm gates, chain link gates, wire gates, wood gates, and will they be auto-opening or will people have to get out of their cars in the rain, snow and blazing heat each time they want to cross?

What about the handicapped and elderly? Will they need to call somebody for help?

And how wide will each gate be? Some farm equipment might need 20 feet.

Maybe a bike club can volunteer to stand watch at each crossing to help the people who live and pay taxes in Yamhill County get across their own property.

Chris Mattson

Yamhill

Trail support runs deep

Thanks to all the kind fans of Derby Days who were so welcoming to my wife and me as we joined the lively parade through Yamhill for the Yamhelas Westsider Trail.

Through the day, we met young families from Gaston, Mac, Carlton and Yamhill who told us they couldn’t wait until the trail becomes reality. It’s been wonderful to see how the support for the Trail extends around different groups of people across the county.

Thanks for the positive comments from all about this great opportunity to connect our communities and afford safe routes to school.

Steve and Jane Harloff

Yamhill

Don’t see harm in campers

This is in response to the RV encampment problem here in town.

I decided to drive through Marsh Lane and Dustin Court to see what all this hubb

b was about. These RVs are way out there, away from residences.

So, what is the problem? Are the complainers a bunch of busybodies with nothing better to do?

These people have nowhere else to go. Until there is more affordable housing in and around town, this is what’s going to happen.

They are no longer in the parking garage or in the church parking lots. Rental costs and housing costs are skyrocketing, so where are they supposed to go?

Maybe the police could spend their overextended budget on better things than harassing citizens already down on their luck.

Stephanie Stevens

McMinnville

Spewing hate

Read Les Howsden’s letter, “Words have consequences.” Couldn’t have said it better.

Since his election, Trump has gone out of his way to incite hatred toward the free press. This a continuation of his incitement at his campaign rallies suggesting violence against protesters and hate for the press.

To claim this incessant hate doesn’t inspire people to commit hateful violence is absurd. Of course it does.

That’s the intent of the inciter. He hopes some loon will act on the hate and commit violence serving to intimidate the rest of the press.

Trump and the Republican Party incite hate toward the press only to hide behind weak excuses when it leads to violence.

They were outraged when Obama made comments about police violence, claiming his words were inspiring further attacks on law enforcement. How could they then claim no responsibility for the violence after spewing endless hate at the press?

They clearly understand the concept, as they applied it to Obama. But they go on to absolve their own.

When you preach hate, you don’t get to claim innocence when that preaching results in violence. When you incite it, you’re just as guilty as the perpetrator.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette