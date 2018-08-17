August 17, 2018 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 17, 2018

Solving the deposit dilemma

Joe Gibson’s letter expressing his frustration returning bottles and cans brings up a common problem — the messy, time-consuming practice of redeeming the 10-cent deposit.

Recology, Zero Waste McMinnville and City Councilors Sal Peralta and Adam Garvin have been doggedly working to get the redemption cooperative Bottle Drop to site one of its outlets in McMinnville.

Things look positive for that eventually happening. It would make it much easier to redeem those deposits, add a couple more jobs to the local economy, and make McMinnville all the more “livable.”

Bottle Drop is in the business of making sure its machines are in top working order. The cooperative welcomes customers from all walks of life, including those collecting cans and bottles to make ends meet.

I’m sure the big chain stores would welcome the new enterprise, as that would greatly reduce the need for them to provide the sometimes disruptive redemption service in their stores.

Meanwhile, Recology and Zero Waste McMinnville have just finished a successful two-month pilot project at their transfer station and recycling center. It allows users to donate their return deposit money to charity.

All you have to do is bring your cans and bottles to the recycling center and throw them into a big hopper in the corner, marked “Donate to Charity Here.” Every two months, a new charity is chosen as the beneficiary.

Next on the calendar is the McMinnville High School grad night program. Interested nonprofits should contact Scott Law at Recology for details on the workings.

Zero Waste McMinnville is grateful to Recology for providing this great fundraising avenue to the community.

Ramsey McPhillips

McMinnville



No end in sight

Mayor Scott Hill and Councilors Adam Garvin and Remy Drabkin:

Your handpicked planning commission approved a housing development on Cumulus Avenue, just before Kingwood Heights, that is still stumbling along after two years.

We have nothing but a dust-filled area. When it gets a little windy, we are provided with a dust storm.

The heavy equipment has become a playground for the local kids. But it’s very dangerous.

The police and fire departments provided no input, even though they will have to navigate through our neighborhood, because there is no entrance from Cumulus. But there was much opposition from the neighborhood you supposedly represent.

The contractor — somebody’s relative or friend? — made many promises that were not met. It stands as a disgrace to our neighborhood! After two years, we still have a dust bowl and an unsafe playground for unattended children. Could you please discuss this situation with the permit holder so as to eradicate this unsightly condition?

Robert Griffin

McMinnville

Rohse ruminations a delight

I wanted to tell you how much I enjoy Elaine Rohse’s columns in the News-Register.

My wife and I moved to McMinnville from California a year ago. We have much to learn about the Willamette Valley, and Elaine’s columns have been very informative.

Elaine’s well-researched and impeccably written columns not only give us details about what to expect at the various sites we’re planning to visit, such as Baskett Slough, but also bring to life the history of these special places. Her highly detailed narration of Champoeg’s history this month was a delight.

Thank you for sharing with your readers the places it’s clear are dear to Elaine’s own heart. I look forward to reading each new installment of “Rohse Colored Glasses.”

Paul McAfee

McMinnville

Let Oregon remain sanctuary

There has been much back and forth in recent days about the concept of sanctuary states. The simplest way to describe the concept of a sanctuary state is a state that has chosen not to use state and local law enforcement resources to enforce federal immigration laws.

Oregon is one of the oldest sanctuary states, having passed a law establishing such status back in 1987. This November, that action will be challenged by Ballot Measure 105.

Regardless of what one thinks about immigration law, overturning our sanctuary status would have some deep implications in our communities. This includes the fact that people could be stopped, detained and questioned for nothing more than the possibility they might be undocumented, which makes it a critical social issue.

The code of ethics in my field, social work, reminds that “fundamental to social work is attention to the environmental forces that create, contribute to, and address problems in living.” In my mind, voting against Measure 105 represents opposition to “environmental force” that will create “problems in living” for many residents of communities here in Oregon.

Readers may ask, why should we care what a social worker thinks?

Social workers have their roots deeply embedded in the community. They have insight into the needs of the most vulnerable persons in our society.

In this profession, we bring a particular perspective back to our communities and decisionmaking on their behalf. We work with people deeply affected by measures like this.

We are often called upon to assist with the societal wreckage left by misguided laws and policies. We see the damage that’s caused.

This time, I write in an effort to prevent the damage instead of react to it.

Mandy Gawf

McMinnville

Call for plant-based diet

With scorching heat and raging wildfires in the West, and torrential downpours and massive flooding in the East, global warming is not just about a gentle sea rising any more.

These tragic consequences of dumping greenhouse gases into our atmosphere call for drastic remedies. For starters, we should re-join the Paris Climate Accords and actually become a world leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

One of the most effective ways is by changing our diet. Yes, that.

A 2010 United Nations report blamed animal agriculture for 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, 70 percent of freshwater use and 38 percent of land use. Last fall, Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network concluded that solving the global warming catastrophe thus requires a massive shift to a plant-based diet.

Carbon dioxide is emitted by burning forests to create animal pastures and by transporting animals. More damaging methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and from animal waste cesspools, respectively.

In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat and dairy products in our diet with vegetables, fruits and grains as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar and other pollution-free energy sources. Let’s start with our next supermarket visit.

Melvin Nysser

McMinnville