August 12, 2016 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 12, 2016

Minds in the toilet

Our Yamhill County commissioners never cease to amaze.

Not content with wasting their time and our money on the Malheur fandango this past spring, they are now off and running on another burning issue threatening Yamhill County, namely school bathroom access for transgender children.

According to our commissioners, their only concern is protecting local political control from federal government overreach. Unfortunately, we have seen this sort of perverse rationale before. White Southerners long resisted federal laws to end racial discrimination and did so in the name of ensuring state and local rights.

Like those Southerners who opposed the equal protection of the laws for all Americans, I suspect Mary Starrett, Stan Primovich and Allen Springer have something more on their minds than merely ensuring local control.

Could it be that they oppose transgender children using a restroom in line with their gender identity? Why can’t these folks spend their time addressing real issues like homelessness, public safety, road and bridge repairs and inadequate health care and stop fanning the flames of intolerance and hate against vulnerable children whose lives are difficult enough?

Howard Leichter

McMinnville

Corny piece of advice

The age of the good Samaritan is not dead.

Recently, while I was at the Farmers Market shucking corn, an anonymous gentlemen reminded me about composting. His comment sent me home to restart what I had stopped doing after my recent move.

I thank him for his intrusion into my life, and I hope others will follow his lead.

Barbara Bass

McMinnville

UFO cult Trumped



Finn J.D. John’s “Offbeat Oregon” pieces are always entertaining, and the most recent one, “UFO Cult Lured Away 20 Oregonians,” was no exception.

However, before I even finished reading it, a thought struck me like a lightning bolt. Twenty people are not very many at all. Shoot, some 40 years later, there are tens of thousands of Oregonians ready to follow Donald Trump -- a stranger and a more dangerous being than ever imagined from outer space. We’ve sure come a long way, haven’t we?

Rick Hammond

Amity



Grinding Nemo?

Today’s 10-highest grossing box office releases are about animals, including “Finding Dory,” “The Jungle Book,” “Zootopia,” “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Kung Fu Panda.”

Nearly half of our households include a dog, and nearly 40 percent have a cat. Two-thirds of us view them as family members and cherish them accordingly. We love our animals to death. Literally.

For every cat, dog or other animal that we love and cherish, we put 500 through months of caging, crowding, deprivation, mutilation and starvation before we take their very lives, cut their dead bodies into little pieces and shove those into our mouths.

And that doesn’t even include Dory and billions of her little friends because we haven’t figured out how to count individual aquatic animals that we grind up for human or animal food.

The good news is that we have a choice every time we visit a restaurant or grocery store. We can choose live foods -- yellow and green vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, grains as well as a rich variety of grain and nut-based meats and dairy products. Or, we can choose dead animals, their body parts and other products of their abuse.

What will it be?

Milo Nakamura

McMinnville