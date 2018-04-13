April 13, 2018 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: April 13, 2018

Disappointed in Olson’s attack

It was disappointing to read about Rick Olson’s attack on his fellow county commissioners.

Goal setting is important, but because each department in the county has a very different mission, experience has shown centralized goal setting isn’t the most effective method. Instead, each department has its own strategic planning process.

There are also excellent citizen advisory committees that welcome public input. They advise the board of long-term capital needs, or changes that would better serve the public.

Having long-term plans sitting on a shelf is a waste of time and money, especially when there already exists a plan for maintenance and improvement of county facilities discussed and implemented every budget season.

Most surprising of all was Commissioner Olson’s grandiose view of a new “county government complex.” It is simply staggering. Who would benefit?

Any need for facility expansion would be based on conjecture. It would be dependent on state programs or greatly increased population.

In addition, the urging to conduct “a full compensation and benefit study” is shortsighted, as such a study would become outdated very quickly. Every so many years, the county and the union battle it out in talks where these questions are discussed thoroughly. Specific compensation comparisons are conducted as needed.

The commissioners and administrators have been working together on the county budget for months. If these ideas are important to Commissioner Olson, he had ample time to identify an issue, seek a source for the funds and work with administrators to incorporate it. Otherwise, he is simply creating dissension and distrust on the board.

Commissioners Primozich and Starrett had good reason to be outraged by Commissioner Olson’s attack.

Kathy George

Newberg

Ease up on fellow immigrants

About 150 years ago, illegal immigrants began trespassing the sovereign borders of long established nations near us. These illegals coveted the wildlife, timber, pasture, farm ground and gold that belonged to another.

These illegals ignored signed treaties their government had made and proceeded to trespass, using violence and superior weapons to take and hold the ground. They cloaked their greed in the religious fanaticism of Manifest Destiny, proclaiming, ”God told us to take it.”

This was the red man’s nation for millennia, but now it would be white, even if extermination of the red man was necessary. Contrast this to the predominately peaceful and humble illegal immigrants among us today.

What do they covet? They covet the low-wage, physically difficult jobs — jobs most Americans will not touch. To these immigrants, a job represents economic hope, a hope they do not have in their homeland.

And the captains of our industries want the brown man to have this job. Clean rooms at the inn, hand-picked fruit on the table, manicured lawns, all at reasonable prices, thanks to low wages.

Dear White American: Given the atrocities our forefathers committed as illegal aliens, I would hope we could balance the scales of justice a bit by being tender-hearted to today’s illegal immigrant. For those peaceful, longstanding contributors to our economy, let’s provide a pathway to citizenship.

Going forward, let’s develop a simplified worker program that allows our impoverished neighbors easy entry and easy exit for seasonal jobs. Let’s generously share the wealth of this great nation and bring up the living standards across our hemisphere.

Jeff Flake

McMinnville

Rojas a refreshing change

I enjoyed reading your recent editorial endorsing Josh Rojas for Position 1 on the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners.

It reflected the impression I got from watching him interact last month with Friends of the Bus, a group of elderly people active in demanding better service from the Yamhill County Transit Area. He is reaching out to all ethnicities, the elderly, the disenfranchised and the less-heard-from smaller municipalities of Yamhill County.

How refreshing to hear a balanced, compassionate and knowledgeable young man articulate his vision of the county and listen in return to the views of citizens, always seeking to find common ground. I appreciate his humility and think others would feel comfortable approaching him with their concerns as a natural leader.

We can certainly do without the egos and partisanship of past commissioners. It’s time to pass the baton.

Annette Madrid

Carlton

Youthful energy, enthusiasm

Having had conversations with Chelsey Williams, running for county commissioner position #3, and Josh Rojas, running for county commissioner Position #1, I’ve come away so impressed.

These two younger individuals are committed to seeing all of Yamhill County flourish in the future. They would like to make all communities feel represented.

Clelsey’s experience in small business, mediation and communications, and Josh’s thorough knowledge of county functions and direct experience with mental health, put them in a unique position to really solve many issues currently being faced.

The energy, enthusiasm and creativity these two would bring to the job would benefit all of us.

I particularly like their commitment to transparency and integrity. I am convinced they both would dig in and put all that energy to work effectively.

Mary Macey

McMinnville

Kicking off election season

Right on cue, front page news: “Olson clashes over priorities.” Nothing like a good public display of conflict, hostility and dysfunction on the board of commissioners to help kick off an election season.

Of course Rick Olson is going to make his waves right now. Of course he will accuse his fellow commissioners of ignoring his noble suggestions while they sit on their hands. What better way to bolster and support the current campaigns of like-minded candidates?

The timing of his indignation is both superficial and calculated. It represents yet another example of how silly it is that we label our commissioners “non-partisan.”

Give me a break.

Terry Willard

McMinnville





Miller for the bench

It seems like our children are under attack. From threats spraypainted on the walls of our schools to the alarming rate at which too many kids are abused, I worry for our children.

I’m writing to make people aware of at least one way in which we are fortunate here in Yamhill County.

For six years, Deputy District Attorney Lisl Miller has chaired the Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Team, which brings together youth advocates from across the county to aid in better communication and seek comprehensive solutions.

Juliette’s House, Department of Human Services and DA’s Office personnel team with law enforcement officers, school representatives, victims’ advocates and mental health professionals to seek justice and support victims on a case-by-case basis. This is a big way in which Lisl’s leadership is making Yamhill County a safer place for our youth.

Lisl is now running for judge, and I can’t imagine a better individual to make decisions for our children. She is an amazing person. Her heart for protecting children and seeking justice shows both inside and outside the court room.

Lisl Miller has my vote hands down for Yamhill County Circuit Judge, Position 2.

Mick Forlines

McMinnville





Starrett doesn’t measure up

The News-Register’s re-election endorsement of County Commissioner Mary Starrett is ill-conceived.

The editors are enamored by Ms. Starrett’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of the poor, homeless, jobless and drug addicted. A real Mother Teresa, they say.

But isn’t it a bit ironic to praise her charity work when the very policies she supports lead to the growing demand for charity?

Minimum wages, living wages, unions and regulations are all things Ms. Starrett opposes from the very depths of her libertarian heart. Yet these are concrete benefits that keep people out of poverty and offer a resilient and healthy community.

I suggest we use Gov. Tom McCall as the yardstick by which to measure other candidates, not Mother Teresa. His vision is the true vision of Oregon.

It’s time we recognize this and get back to work taking care of Oregon. It’s more than just a resource to be exploited by the highest bidder.

Larry Treadwell

Sheridan

Trump’s Mexican wall folly

I read a letter in the March 30 edition celebrating Trump’s plan to redirect defense spending funds to build his wall.

The writer failed to mention that Trump promised the American people the wall wouldn’t cost them a dime. Mexico would be paying, he promised.

Now Trump is trying to waste $25 billion of our hard-earned tax dollars on this doomed boondoggle. Some campaign contributor in the wall-building business will be the only winner here.

The writer also failed to consider that Congress would have to both authorize and appropriate those funds for them to be redirected. That requires 60 votes in a Senate split 51-49. Not even Pence’s tie-breaking vote will make that happen.

Trump has not only shown once that he lacks understanding of how government functions, but also that he celebrates dishonesty as a way to move his agenda forward. After all, it was only two weeks ago that he boasted about lying to Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau, as if that was an accomplishment.

The $25 billion Trump wants to waste on the wall would be much better spent securing our nation’s schools. His claim that enemy combatants are pouring across the border is ridiculous. We’ve seen a much greater threat in our schools, with shooting after shooting.

As far as drugs crossing the border, does anyone believe for one second that a wall will solve that problem? It won’t.

We as a nation have a long list of pressing problems where that wall money could be put to good use — much more pressing than Trump’s need to score political points with his base.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette

Down a dangerous path

Are we aware of the increasing focus on gun control, mental health, discrimination, villifying of religion, surveillance and so forth? Because of this, our constitutional and God-given rights being violated.

Mental screening of school children is occurring in various areas. The children can and are being medicated, and it’s being permitted by the school administration.

Dennis L. Cuddy, Ph.D., has researched this. He has revealed in his books, “Mental Health Screening” and “Mental Health, Education & Social Control,” that these medications are toxic and dangerous, producing violent behavior that has children killing themselves.

Tom DeWeese of the American Policy Center has written and spoken extensively to expose land control through the International and National Councils for Local Environmental Initiatives and the U.N.’s Agenda 21 for environmental sustainability, a resolution adopted at the 1992 Earth Summit. He has exposed non-governmental officials enacting regulations leading to ruinous farmland taxation and confiscation.

Of great concern now is the Secure America’s Future Act, introduced in Congress as HR 4760. Its purpose is to address DACA and immigration.

Congress could mandate a biometric ID card and require its presentation to get a job, open a bank account, get a loan or board a plane. No freedom, no privacy!

We have slumbered too long and trusted without seeking truth. As our forefathers withstood huge forces and prevailed, we must also face the perpetrators. We must remove and prosecute them.

As citizens, it is our duty to see our Constitution is upheld. Freedom isn’t free; we have to fight for it.

A fitting verse from a vilified source is Hosea 4:6, which laments, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.”

Mary Novak

Yamhill