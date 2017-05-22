May 22, 2017 Tweet

Letter to readers What do we do when others need our help?

Do we turn away when we see someone in need of help, figuring it’s not our problem, it’s not our job, that someone else will surely intervene? Or do we take action?

Here’s an example of someone who chose the latter.

Katie Morris, who works for the family business, Morris Carpet Cleaning of Oregon, received a call from a customer Friday. “Can you get blood out of a carpet?” the woman asked.

Katie, 30, sensed there might be more to the story. After asking some questions, she realized the woman had fallen down the stairs and struck her head, accounting for the blood spill. The woman thought she might have broken her arm as well.

“Let’s not worry about the carpet,” Katie suggested. “Let’s call an ambulance for you.”

The customer said no, that wasn’t necessary. She had left a message with a friend and didn’t want to bother anyone else with her problems.

“So I said, ‘Let’s make an appointment,’ so I’d know where she lives,” Katie said, explaining, “I didn’t know how long it would be until her friend came, or how badly she was bleeding, or how bad the swelling was.”

Katie consulted her mother, Kim, who happened to know the family.

They decided to go to the woman’s house to check on her. Discovering she was truly injured, they took her to the emergency room for treatment.

They found out later that she needed staples to close the head injury. She didn’t break her arm, but did chip a vertebra.

Kim, who called Katie “a kind, compassionate, smart young woman,” posted an account on her Facebook page. “I’m proud of my daughter and love her compassion for others,” Kim wrote.

Shouldn’t we all have such compassion?