Legislature approves bypass design funding
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
grizzly football
I hope that this includes an overpass over the top of 219. 219 is becoming a mess because of the traffic routing issues. In attempting to solve one issue, another huge mess is being created and clogging another major transportation corridor. An overpass would solve that. Let's not create yet another ugly traffic mess in a attempt to solve the downtown issues.