Lafayette restricts water usage; no outdoor watering allowed

LAFAYETTE -- No outdoor watering is allowed under restrictions that went into effect today, Aug. 1.

Gardens and newly landscaped areas are excepted. They may be watered on an odd-even basis, according to address. Watering may be done only after 6 p.m. or before 10 a.m., rather than during the heat of the day.

Lawn watering is not allowed. Neither is washing down paved areas, washing vehicles or filling decorative water features.

Lafayette is the first area city to announce water restrictions. Dayton has since announced that it's restricting water use.

For more information, call Lafayette City Hall, at 503-864-2451.