'Lack of progress' prompts study of Portland air pollution

PORTLAND — Multnomah County and Portland city leaders say they will spend $120,000 to study creating a metropolitan air pollution authority in the wake of toxic air reports in the city.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that such an agency would remove power from the state Department of Environmental Quality and no longer subject Portland to the influence of state lawmakers.

Five other governments in the Portland area - Washington and Clackamas counties, Milwaukie, Hillsboro and Metro -- endorsed the study. Local leaders say they were prompted to act by the 2016 discovery that two Portland glassmakers were emitting unhealthy levels of heavy metals and that it was legal to do so.

Multnomah County Commission Chairwoman Deborah Kafoury says officials are getting no indication that the Legislature is willing to act. Gov. Kate Brown's plan to address air toxins has faced industry opposition.