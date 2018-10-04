Kulla presents rural option for commissioner seat
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
fir tree
Finally! Someone who is educated, has an open mind, listens to logic, and doesn't represent special interests. If you talk to Casey you soon realize that this guy is intelligent, caring, and listens to understand and find solutions to real issues. He has a firm grasp of the issues and cares intently about the actual challenges of the county. Stan Primoninck doesn't seem to have a grasp of anything except the pay raise he gave himself.