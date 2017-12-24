December 24, 2017 Tweet

Kris Bledsoe

Don't take it for granted: Every morning when I wake up, I feel warmth and joy. Our home is dry, and the bed is soft. Then I take a warm shower, and I appreciate the luxury of having running hot water.

Before long, my husband brings me a cup of freshly brewed coffee to sip on as I dry off and get ready for my day. I never take any of this for granted.

I think every day about those who do not have these luxuries, and I am saddened. I soak all of this luxury in and wonder if it will always be this way. Maybe current politics will bring our nation down. Maybe we will be like the refugees but in our own country. Who knows.

In the meantime I am grateful. Instead of feeling the angst of worry, I move on to savor what I have today. May you all be so blessed. May your bed be soft and warm. May your water be plentiful and warm. May your belly be full. May you have a loved one to share this time. So for now, merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.

Kris Morse BledsoeDayton