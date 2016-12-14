December 14, 2016 Tweet

Kitten survives car crash, fends for self before being found

PENDLETON — After surviving a car crash and fending for herself in unfamiliar country for two weeks, a gray housecat named Cleo is finally going home.

The East Oregonian reports that the 7-month-old kitten ran off after her family was involved in a car crash while moving from Utah to Washington. Amanda Egan says a tire blew on her van during the Nov. 28 trip, causing it to swerve, roll and land on its top

Egan and her three children were not hurt, aside from scratches and bruises. The family's Chihuahua-pug mix, however, ran into traffic and was killed.

Cleo could not be found and was assumed dead — until a Pendleton resident called and reported finding Cleo in her barn. Robin Harris noticed the snuggly cat's collar and quickly got in touch with Harris.

