By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Kindergartners examine doctor

Comments

Joel2828

Good to see Dr Gibson doing something positive like this in our community. Despite his extreme political views (that we get subjected to regularly in the NR) he is a kind and caring person that is willing to share his time and talents with children.

Trafik

Dr. Gibson does not strike me as an extremist. Although I disagree with him regularly, I also agree with him nearly as often. Regardless, I know assertions authored by Dr. Gibson will be well-thought-out, articulate and thought-provoking. Compared to many outspoken local people, Dr. Gibson is one of the more collected and reasonably-voiced. His commitment to public service -- even though I might disagree with his methods from time to time -- is unquestionable.

