Kindergarten registration April 17

Parents of children who'll be 5 by Sept. 1 can register them for kindergarten on Tuesday, April 17, at elementary schools throughout Yamhill County.

Yamhill County Early Learning Hub members said schools will be open for kindergarten registration from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. that afternoon.

Parents should bring their children's immunization records, proof of age and proof of address.

For more information, call your neighborhood school or the Early Learning Hub, at 503-455-8047.