Karl Klooster

Regional editor

Karl, the newspaper’s regional editor and wine columnist, searches out stories about people, events and activities throughout the Yamhill Valley. His local history pieces lend perspective to the past and the region’s rich heritage.

He also covers the wine industry in his weekly column, The Cork Stops Here, and serves as associate editor of Oregon Wine Press, a sister publication of News-Register Publishing Co.

Karl is a Portland native and graduate of Lewis & Clark College. He has been writing professionally since 1975 as a regular contributor for This Week Magazine, where he was a weekly columnist for 12 years, Oregon Magazine and Portland Magazine

His career includes management positions in advertising and marketing in Portland, Seattle and San Francisco, where he was involved in the wine industry for 10 years. He joined the News-Register in 2005.

Contact:

503-687-1227

kklooster@newsregister.com