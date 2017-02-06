Rockne Roll/News-Register## Jeremy Hopper II reacts to the verdict in his manslaughter trial Monday, Feb. 6, at the Yamhill County Courthouse in McMinnville. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Jeremy Hopper II, right, it escorted out of the courtroom by a Yamhill County Sheriff's deputy following the guilty verdict in Hopper's manslaughter trial Monday, Feb. 6, at the Yamhill County Courthouse in McMinnville. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Attorney Amanda Marshall, left, confers with Jeremy Hopper II following the announcement of the verdict in Hopper manslaughter trial Monday, Feb. 6, at the Yamhill County Courthouse in McMinnville.

By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • February 6, 2017

Jury finds Hopper guilty of manslaughter

A jury deliberated less than one hour Monday afternoon before finding Jeremy Hopper II guilty on 10 of 11 charges in his street-racing manslaughter trial in Yamhill County Circuit Court.

The prosecution, led by state Department of Justice attorney Kristin Hoffmeyer, and Hopper’s defense team of McMinnville attorney’s Amanda Marshall and Brent Goodfellow, called 14 and seven witnesses, respectively, during the five-day trial.

With the two sides having wrapped up their cases, Washington County Judge Andrew Erwin ordered the jury to begin deliberating, and it didn’t take the six men and six women long to reach a verdict, which was delivered just before 6 p.m. Monday evening.

They found the 24-year-old Hopper guilty, 12-0, on one count each of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief, in addition to three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The jury found him guilty by an 11-1 margin on two counts of recklessly endangering and acquitted him by a 12-0 count on a third count.

First-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault are Measure 11 crimes that fall under mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines — 10 years for the manslaughter charge and almost six years for the second-degree assault charge.

Hopper will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 2. Until that time, he will be held without bail in local custody.

The crash, in which Hopper’s 2010 Mitsibushi Evo high-performance car crossed an unobstructed median north of McMinnville last May 4 and crashed head-on into a Honda Odyssey van, claimed the life of Claudio Martinez, 43, of McMinnville, and critically injured Hopper’s then-girlfriend, 19-year-old Natasha Fisher, who was riding with him.

Co-defendant Andrew Olsen, 23, accepted a plea agreement on the eve of trial — one that figures to send him to prison for between 5 and 7 ½ years.