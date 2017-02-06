Jury finds Hopper guilty of manslaughter
A jury deliberated less than one hour Monday afternoon before finding Jeremy Hopper II guilty on 10 of 11 charges in his street-racing manslaughter trial in Yamhill County Circuit Court.
The prosecution, led by state Department of Justice attorney Kristin Hoffmeyer, and Hopper’s defense team of McMinnville attorney’s Amanda Marshall and Brent Goodfellow, called 14 and seven witnesses, respectively, during the five-day trial.
With the two sides having wrapped up their cases, Washington County Judge Andrew Erwin ordered the jury to begin deliberating, and it didn’t take the six men and six women long to reach a verdict, which was delivered just before 6 p.m. Monday evening.
They found the 24-year-old Hopper guilty, 12-0, on one count each of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief, in addition to three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
The jury found him guilty by an 11-1 margin on two counts of recklessly endangering and acquitted him by a 12-0 count on a third count.
First-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault are Measure 11 crimes that fall under mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines — 10 years for the manslaughter charge and almost six years for the second-degree assault charge.
Hopper will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 2. Until that time, he will be held without bail in local custody.
The crash, in which Hopper’s 2010 Mitsibushi Evo high-performance car crossed an unobstructed median north of McMinnville last May 4 and crashed head-on into a Honda Odyssey van, claimed the life of Claudio Martinez, 43, of McMinnville, and critically injured Hopper’s then-girlfriend, 19-year-old Natasha Fisher, who was riding with him.
Co-defendant Andrew Olsen, 23, accepted a plea agreement on the eve of trial — one that figures to send him to prison for between 5 and 7 ½ years.
Comments
Joel2828
Something just doesn't feel right about this. No doubt he deserved some punishment for being so careless and another human being losing their life as a result of his carelessness. But 16 years in prison?? And a jury that would do that to him after talking about it for less than an hour. I just feel kind of sick inside as I read about this. It doesn't feel right.
sisinmac
I hope people learn from this young man's actions. Life is precious, in the blink of an eye it can be gone, or irretrievably changed. Much of his life gone in prison, one life gone forever and another young life changed forever. No matter his punishment, it has an end. None of the other folks injured or killed have an end to their nightmare. Please think of this each time you get behind a steering wheel, for everybody's sake.