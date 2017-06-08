Judge dismisses Heidt lawsuit with prejudice
Comments
Joel2828
Every time I see this guys name pop up in the news I have a flashback in my minds eye of that horrific video of him viciously attacking and beating that helpless man on the side of the road. I just get a sick feeling deep in my gut.
Does anyone know if he ever went to jail for that? Or was it like the recent barbaric incident at the jail where it just gradually fades away without anyone ever noticing that nothing was done about it?
Joel2828
I just went back and read the article more carefully. The jury wasn't allowed to see the video??????? What?????
Joel2828
It was deemed "unplayable" at the time. Good grief.
sbagwell
Joel:
This had something to do with CODECS. It is highly technical, and I'd be the first to admit I don't understand the technical details.
The video would not play on the main police department system, which is what police investigative personnel were all relying on.
When the chief called it up on a freestanding PC in his office, two years later, it played fine. Shocked, he immediately alerted everyone, which triggered a whole array of new attention.
I think he deserves a lot of credit, by the way, because he could have simply looked the other way, with no one the wiser. It speaks to his integrity.
It is interesting to note, though, that the jury never bought Heidt's story, even without the damning video. The beating victim was provided with a public defender who won a unanimous jury verdict in his favor.
Steve
Steve
sbagwell
Joel: Here's a Wikipedia passage that attempts to explain codecs:
There are thousands of audio and video codecs, ranging in cost from free to hundreds of dollars or more. This variety of codecs can create compatibility and obsolescence issues. The impact is lessened for older formats, for which free or nearly-free codecs have existed for a long time. The older formats are often ill-suited to modern applications, however, such as playback in small portable devices. For example, raw uncompressed PCM audio (44.1 kHz, 16 bit stereo, as represented on an audio CD or in a .wav or .aiff file) has long been a standard across multiple platforms, but its transmission over networks is slow and expensive compared with more modern compressed formats, such as Opus and MP3.
Many multimedia data streams contain both audio and video, and often some metadata that permit synchronization of audio and video. Each of these three streams may be handled by different programs, processes, or hardware; but for the multimedia data streams to be useful in stored or transmitted form, they must be encapsulated together in a container format.
Lower bitrate codecs allow more users, but they also have more distortion. Beyond the initial increase in distortion, lower bit rate codecs also achieve their lower bit rates by using more complex algorithms that make certain assumptions, such as those about the media and the packet loss rate. Other codecs may not make those same assumptions. When a user with a low bitrate codec talks to a user with another codec, additional distortion is introduced by each transcoding.
Steve