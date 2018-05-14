Judge denies dentist's request to overturn jury
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
F. Bank
This is getting really insane. The Nelsons really need to move on and get over it. You lost, you do not like it and I do not blame you, but pull up your big girl pants and deal with it. This action makes you look like pitiful sore losers.
Joel2828
Easy now F. Bank. You sound a little too angry. The constitution gives Nelson the right to appeal...even if you don't approve.
JEHL3332
To you Joel2828, F.Bank has the right to his opinion about this case. I happen to agree with everything that he said. To disallow the 12 person jurors unanimous decision after 12 days of trial is concerning to me. If Judge Easterday properly instructed the jury and the jury returned a verdict that should have concluded the case. I am also a taxpayer and realize that each time the Nelsons decide to try again is costing all of us money and courtroom time. The Nelsons have lost the criminal trial and the Civil trial so how much longer does this go on?
dehtj789
From what I heard their request for retrial was denied. Hoping they do a follow up story.
JEHL3332
The most positive thing about the hearing yesterday was the fact that 6 of the juror were present to see the outcome. They spent 12 days on this trial and 1 day deliberating and they felt they did exactly the correct and fair thing. I say salute to them all.
dehtj789
In response to JEHL3332: More of us wanted to go, but had work obligations. We are all still following this process.
JEHL3332
To dehtj89, Obviously you were one of the juror and I just want to say how really impressed I was with all of you. I was at the trial and felt that all of you did an excellent job and the questions that you were able to ask the witnesses were right on. Thank you and again Salute for your service.
Franko
I was at this trial too and was disgusted with not only the process but the outcome as well. I hate lawyers and judges and more importantly the antics of Hixon's attorney. He is I my estimation the epitome of the kind of person nobody should be like. He's a hotshot and self absorbed. Those two defendants had their criminal case thrown out because they paid back the amount they defrauded the state out of. The State of Oregon was going to put these two in jail if they had't done so. So, do you honestly believe they didn't steal from Jim Nelson. You don't pay back what you didn't steal. I don't care how this trial ended. I will always think of these two women as vicious and dishonest people.
tmj7
To Franko x9, I too was at the trial and was also a witness for Mrs. Hixon and Mrs. McMullen. Since there were only two people on Dr. Nelson side watching the proceedings I would have to assume you are either the father of Wendy Nelson-Baca or one of the two patients of Dr. Nelsons. Hmmm....I wonder. The way you describe Mrs. Hixon' s lawyer is exactly what everyone including the jurors thought of Dr. Nelson's lawyer, Mr. Cogan. He notoriously has had a reputation for dishonest and unethical legal practices. It was very evident by the way he spoke to and questioned the witnesses that he was nothing but a bully. As far as the defendants stealing from the state as you mentioned-if all of Dr. Nelson's previous employees would have initially been interviewed it would have shown that Dr. Nelson himself instructed his employees to regularly claim unemployment to subsidize their loss of wages when the practice was having a slow month. So, it appears Franco x 9 that you have been duped into believing the sordid false accusations of Wendy Nelson-Baca and Dr. Nelson. The truth is, Dr. Nelson has been lying this entire time. He knows very well he gave his employees benefits like the health insurance, vacation pay and bonuses. Otherwise, why would he claim the first on his taxes as the accountant testified to. You may ask, "why would he lie?" Well, her name is Wendy Nelson-Baca! We, who have known Dr. Nelson for years and can speak to his personality will tell you he has always been easily manipulated by his wives-past and present. This third wife, Wendy Nelson-Baca has been particularly manipulative; convincing him he did not need a prenup before marrying her; convincing him to adopt all her grandchildren that her own drug addicted children keep having; convincing him to make her half owner of his business; convincing him his beloved and long-standing employees and friends were stealing from him. Ms. Baca-Nelson or Nelson-Baca is not a good person.
Franko
To you tmj7: I didn't think Jim's attorney was very good either. But I would have rougher on three of their witnesses. They all said he had a gun but none had seen it. That leads me to believe the Hixon was the one who told them. Freezing his assets is malicious and unfair. He can't do business and pay his employees whose lives have now been altered. You must be Hixon's son who was the only person who saw a gun behind closed doors. You are mean spirited just like your mama when you talk about his wives and their marital agreements. The fact that you're putting this in the news, proves my feeling about your anger and malicious behavior. That is uncalled for. Like I said before, I will always believe Hixon is dishonest and quite frankly deserved the humiliation of being arrested.
Oregonian
Wow, so much more info in the comments section of this story than in the coverage of the case itself!
tmj7
Franco x9,
I am not Mrs. Hixon's Son nor am I a relative. I am someone who knows first hand about the workings of Dr. Nelson and Wendy Nelson-Baca. I never mentioned a gun but since you did I will attest to it being another of Wendy's manipulations of the Dr. into convincing him to carry a gun at work- due to her paranoid personality disorder. As for the Hixon's- If you took the opportunity to get know them you would find they are good honest hard working people that did not deserve this to happen to them. My spitefulness has been born from the workings of the Nelsons. I have had to watch for five years the evilness that Wendy and Jim have spewed at my friends and will not tolerate people like you to mouth off untruths. I was there. I witnessed it! You did not!
tmj7
To Oregonian,
Unfortunately, due to the biased history of our local paper you will likely never hear the whole story.
Jeb Bladine
We would welcome an analysis of the bias you see in the reporting of this story. Meanwhile, there are a few elements of the policy on Reader Comments -- linked above -- that might warrant review.
tmj7
Duly noted.