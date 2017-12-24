December 24, 2017 Tweet

Joy Brown (et. al)

Rained on our parade:

The annual Christmas parade in downtown McMinnville was planned to be a fun and exciting event the day after Thanksgiving.

However, many friends and family of Luis Vidart, a former logger and sheepherder, were disappointed. His handmade wagon was not permitted to be pulled by mules in the parade.

Animals were not allowed, even though his would have been mules loaned by a local 40-year-old rodeo veteran. The parade rules listed liability issues as the reason. So imagine the amazement when sheriff posse horses rode in the parade.

Joy BrownYamhillRichard RubicanLafayette

(Ten other people also signed this letter.)