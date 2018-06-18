Jo McIntyre - 1939-2018

Jo McIntyre (née Bertha Jo McIntyre) passed quickly and painlessly June 18, 2018, with family by her side at her home in Henderson, Nevada.

She is survived by her children, Martha Eleanor de Forest, Liz de Forest and Robert Andrew de Forest; her grandchildren, Lea Braun, Joshua Griffin, Maeve Griffin, Thunder Braun and Jacob Griffin; and her three siblings, Mary Anker, Edward McIntyre and James McIntyre. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Regis McIntyre and Martha Julia (Phillips) McIntyre; and by her husband, Robert Adams de Forest.

Jo was born December 3, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated high school in Long Beach, California, and in 1972 from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. She continued informal studies for the remainder of her life.

Jo spent her working years as a journalist, writing first for the Sheridan Sun and later the Capital Press, Oregon Statesman, News-Register, The Oregonian and many online and specialty publications.

The family extends its deepest gratitude to Dr. Kelly Perlewitz and all the people who work with her.

Jo was interred in the Jewish tradition beside her husband at the South Yamhill Cemetery.

All are welcome to join us for a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. August 1, 2018, at First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St. McMinnville, Oregon. Rabbi David Kosak will officiate. Contact number: (503) 472-8277 Martha.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Congregation Neveh Shalom of Portland (https:// nevehshalom.org/ donate-now) or the Portland Opera (https:// www.portlandopera.org)