Jeb Bladine: Time to move the sidewalk bedroom

McMinnville is experiencing some fallout from political correctness. Uncomfortable with offensive labels, we have created a homogeneous concept known as “The Homeless.” Compassion for human life drives our desire to help people in distress, but many are asking if those efforts are helping, or enabling.

There is justifiable concern that we risk local quality of life by allowing downtown sidewalk bedrooms and open-air bathrooms. Those concerns evolve into anger, and even fear, from aggressive panhandling and streetside confrontations.

There are people living on our streets who would welcome appropriate assistance. Some homeless people are temporarily down and out; others are mentally ill, drug addicted or both. The community has to determine how many resources it can commit to those needs.

At the same time, there are vagrants, drifters, beggars and street people who have gravitated here from other areas. Some communities have made themselves less inviting to those people through aggressive enforcement of laws; some communities, when criticized for actions that just move the problems elsewhere, respond with an admission that it’s all they can do.

The situation in McMinnville has the attention of city officials, who have been talking quietly about creation of a diverse citizen group to study and make recommendations. It won’t be an easy task to consider expensive, long-range needs for housing and social services while responding to the immediate need to change circumstances in the downtown area.

Here’s one area of agreement I hope emerges quickly within such a community group: Our downtown cannot continue to be a haven for panhandling, graffiti “artists,” sidewalk dormitories, threatening behavior and criminal conduct. If actions to dramatically reduce those activities simply move the problems elsewhere, then for now, so be it.

McMinnville has devoted too much time and money in downtown development over the past century to stand idly by as life in the district deteriorates. The community has devoted enormous efforts into making McMinnville a welcome place for visitors, but much of that can be undone in the blink of an eye through viral social media reflecting “new experiences” for those visitors.

Hopefully, those sentiments will not be seen as mercenary or heartless. There must be room at the citizen table for both sides of compassion – concern for people in need, and resolve to protect the lifestyle of a community.

It won’t be easy, as city officials know. But it’s time to start.

