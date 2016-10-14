By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • October 14, 2016 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Time to finish what Obamacare started

There’s a sense of desperation — even a dangerous threat of revolution — in the air swirling around Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Meanwhile, both Trump and Hillary Clinton continue to be flashpoints of hatred among so many people that election of either candidate promises more years of gridlocked politics.

We all are suffering from the fallout, and one symptom is a variation of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.”

Last week a good friend chided me for quoting a Breitbart writer about Obamacare. He said I might as well have plugged directly into the Trump campaign.



Perhaps I should have described the conservative politics of Breitbart, an ultra-conservative news network founded by the late Andrew Breitbart in 2007. It is a website loved by those who accuse the mainstream media of liberal bias, and detested by others who think it trades in misleading and extremist commentary.



However, at the time, I really didn’t care about Breitbart. As I told my friend, I would quote Donald Trump himself if I thought him right on something I cared about. But that brings me back to the boy and the wolf, so well-known from “Aesop’s Fables.”

The lad told so many lies about an imaginary wolf that no one believed him when the real carnivore appeared, and with no help from the villagers, he was eaten. As the moral goes, “This shows how liars are rewarded; even if they tell the truth, no one believes them.”

The fable, however, stops short. I would suggest after eating the boy, that wolf continued into town and ate the villagers, too. The additional moral is, don’t disregard something true just because you don’t like the source.

The unfortunate reality of 2016 presidential politics, however, is a nation filled with people willing to disregard, with prejudice, anything said by their disfavored candidate. That reaction bodes ill for any possibility of compromise needed to solve major national problems.

One of those problems is health care, and here’s what I think:

The United States should join the global assembly of developed nations by moving to universal health care. It’s not enough simply to end the tortured strategies of mandating private insurance, fining people and businesses, and ignoring excessive health care costs. Obamacare should be replaced — carefully, over time — with an American version of universal health care.

Baby boomers — all to be on Medicare by 2029 — should be leading that charge.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com of 503-687-1223.