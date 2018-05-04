May 4, 2018 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Stretching credulity a dangerous affair

When something is hard to believe, you might say it “strains credulity.” Actually, since credulity implies gullibility, something that strains credulity is so flawed that even a gullible person might see through the fiction.

President Donald Trump regularly strains credulity. Yet even when some truth comes to light, as happened this week with respect to $130,000 in hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, the president’s political base simply ignores, disbelieves, forgives or otherwise disregards his character failures.

Prior to Wednesday, Trump professed no knowledge of the payment made by his besieged personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Then, newly hired Trump counselor Rudy Giuliani admitted Cohen had been reimbursed $460,000 to $470,000 for those kinds of “expenses,” while Trump, still denying the one-night affair, tweeted, “These agreements are very common among celebrities and people of wealth.”

It strains credulity.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

Maria Konnikova, writing last year in Politico Magazine, pointed out, “All presidents lie. Richard Nixon said he was not a crook … Ronald Reagan said he wasn’t aware of the Iran-Contra deal … Bill Clinton said he did not have sex with that woman … Lying in politics … is, in some ways, an inherent part of the profession of politicking.”

However, Konnikova, a Russian-American writer of psychology and science, put Trump in a class of his own.

“The sheer frequency, spontaneity and seeming irrelevance of his lies have no precedent,” she wrote. “Nixon, Reagan and Clinton were protecting their reputations; Trump seems to lie for the pure joy of it. A whopping 70 percent of Trump’s statements that PolitiFact checked during the campaign were false.”

The article focused on Trump as emblematic of the devastating impact on society from a steady stream of falsehoods. One of Konnikova’s warnings:

“Scarier still for those who have never supported Trump is that he just might colonize their brains, too. When we are in an environment headed by someone who lies, so often, something frightening happens: We stop reacting to the liar as a liar. His lying becomes normalized. We might even become more likely to lie ourselves.”

Konnikova concluded, “The distressing reality is that our sense of truth is far more fragile than we would like to think it is … A leader who lies constantly creates a new landscape, and a citizenry whose sense of reality may end up swaying far more than they think possible. It’s little wonder that authoritarian regimes with sophisticated propaganda operations can warp the world views of entire populations.”

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.