February 16, 2018 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: One grain of sand in environmental war

State and local governments around America are being pressured to ban carry-out plastic bags at retail establishments.

The campaign worked in McMinnville. A local ban began in September at large retailers — those over 10,000 square feet — and extends to all retail establishments March 1.

By itself, banning environmentally unfriendly plastic bags would not have generated much uproar. The major complaint is that retailers with more than 10 full-time-equivalent employees are being forced to charge at least 5 cents per carry-out paper bag. The minimum charge is 10 cents in California, home of America’s first statewide ban on carry-out plastic bags.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

Paper bags are biodegradable and recyclable. So, why require McMinnville retailers to aggravate their customers with those pesky 5 cent charges?

One argument I found is that people carrying reusable personal bags into shops should not have to subsidize the cost of shoppers taking advantage of free paper bags. But that idea falls flat on many levels.

I always transport bags to my car on my own. But I don’t complain about subsidizing the cost of people who receive carry-out help from store employees.

Besides, have you looked closely at the items inside your shopping bag? We all subsidize the environmental cost of excessive retail packaging.

I could support a marketplace right for stores to provide carry-out paper bags for free and set their prices accordingly. But a counterargument can be made, based on the power of symbolism and aggravation.

Government wants people to experience the add-on cost of paper bags. Government wants people to feel guilty, nickel-by-nickel, for using paper bags instead of the preferred reusable cloth bags. The easily anticipated aggravation just heightens that experience, so don’t expect environmental activists to take pity on people irate over the new bag fees.

On principle, some people will leave town to shop rather than confront the perceived Nanny State policy in McMinnville. That kind of social protest movement, however, won’t draw many followers.

Some people will take their anger out on innocent store clerks, who are charged with enforcing the new law whether they like it or not.

If you see that happen, please speak up. Self-righteousness doesn’t justify or excuse obnoxious behavior.

In the larger scheme of things, mankind’s far-reaching, mind-boggling assault on the earth’s environment dwarfs any state or local issues with shopping bags. McMinnville’s new ban on plastic bags represents little more than a grain of sand on a vast beach of environmental concerns.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.