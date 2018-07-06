July 6, 2018 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Multiple intents of new smoking law

In three weeks, smoking outdoors will be banned along Third Street in downtown McMinnville. The ban will extend from Adams to Johnson streets, plus 50 feet to the north and south.

Enforcement should be straightforward, as violators should be easy to spot. But the motives behind the new law are anything but simple. They include:

Concern for the smoker’s health. The health of tobacco smokers is at risk, and no one wants to watch them pound another nail into an early casket. So, smokers, we’re just doing it because we love you!

Danger to others: Smoking already is prohibited inside places of public accommodation, and near their entrances and exit doors. But even outdoor wisps of nicotine-laced smoke are said to be an irritant worthy of legal suppression. So, smokers, you’re threatening public welfare by adding cigarette residue to downtown air already laced with gasoline fumes.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

Littering: After all, an irresponsible smoker might litter the sidewalk with cigarette butts.

So, there you have it — all the reasons we need to snuff out smoking along Third Street.

Oh, we almost forgot one other small factor: Ridding downtown of loitering troublemakers. In truth, what really triggered the downtown smoking ban was a community desire to move certain people away from main pedestrian walkways, if not from the surrounding downtown area.

Some of those people are financially displaced and homeless. Others are vagrants or idlers. Some suffer from mental illness, others impairment caused by substance abuse.

Many either smoke or hang out with smokers, and that’s the crux of the new law. The smoking ban is constitutional as long as it’s enforced evenly. It might not work exactly as planned, but it represents one more way to make the downtown core less appealing to drifters and street people.

We cannot selectively enforce the law to target the homeless, but we can regulate offensive or nuisance behavior. Local smokers who frequent or work in downtown businesses will have to take one for the team — a sacrifice which may increase if it becomes necessary to expand the new no-smoking boundaries.

As an ex-smoker from decades ago, I almost want to sympathize with those who soon will lose their customary break spots. On the other hand, maybe more people will kick the habit.

Meanwhile, the community will continue working to help homeless people escape their difficult lifestyle, which will require more than a smoking ban.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.

