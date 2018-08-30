August 30, 2018 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: McCain peels back some Trump Teflon

The media often disdained Ronald Reagan as the “Teflon President,” citing bad decisions and poor government performance that didn’t conform to his popular public persona. Similarly, President Donald Trump seemingly has enjoyed a Teflon relationship with personal controversies, at least among his unfazed support base.

Some clashes, however, do return. Consider this week’s outpouring of respect for recently deceased U.S. Sen. John McCain, whose very public feud with the president officially began a month before Trump was elected.

It was Oct. 8 when McCain withdrew his support for Trump’s presidential candidacy with this statement:

“I have wanted to support the candidate our party nominated. He was not my choice, but as a past nominee, I thought it important I respect the fact that Donald Trump won a majority of the delegates by the rules our party set. I thought I owed his supporters that deference. But Donald Trump’s behavior this week, concluding with the disclosure of his demeaning comments about women and his boasts about sexual assaults, make it impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy.”

McCain’s dramatic action followed the release of a 2005 recording of Trump making lewd comments that trivialized sexual assault against women. Trump responded, via Twitter, “The very foul-mouthed Sen. John McCain begged for my support during his primary (I gave, he won), then dropped me over locker room remarks!”

The feud continued through public insults, both veiled and direct. McCain, by then diagnosed with fatal brain cancer, cast a deciding vote to defeat a Republican plan to overturn the Affordable Care Act. He later requested that the president not attend his funeral services.

President Trump’s response to McCain’s death was in stark contrast to a national outpouring of praise for “an American hero.” One report said the president believes national media this week overplayed the story of McCain’s life.

Likely, the late senator’s feud with a controversial president did contribute to the level of media coverage. If so, it represents a Teflon failure for Trump via return of consequences from that infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

McCain, meanwhile, earned his national acclaim with a lengthy and distinguished career of public service.

Today, McCain lies in state in the Capitol rotunda — the 13th former U.S. senator so honored. He will be laid to rest Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy following a Saturday morning private memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.