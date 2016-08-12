By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • August 12, 2016 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: It’s tough to have an original thought

I don’t know why anyone tries to write creative commentary about Donald Trump — it’s all been written before.

This week, The Donald couldn’t stop himself from wondering aloud if Second Amendment supporters might stop Hillary Clinton — some called it a thinly veiled assassination joke. My first thought was to ask and answer the rhetorical question, “Did you think he would change?” But a Google search taking just 0.68 seconds found an online post by Jay Caruso headlined, “People Retracting Support for Trump: Did They Really Think He’d Change?”

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

Caruso recounted well-remembered Trumpisms ranging from his campaign-launching slander of Mexicans to suggestions of punishment for women who have abortions; from belittling Sen. John McCain to mocking a disabled reporter; from proposing a ban on all Muslim immigrants to nasty tweets of disdain toward anyone who challenges him.

Moving on, I decided to ponder the possibility that Trump actually is crazy. Another online search, again taking less than a second, revealed this Washington Post headline: “Is Donald Trump just plain crazy?” Opinion writer Eugene Robinson concluded:

“Leave aside for the moment Trump’s policies, which in my opinion range from the unconstitutional to the un-American to the potentially catastrophic. At this point, it would be irresponsible to ignore the fact that Trump’s grasp on reality appears to be tenuous at best.”

Running out of time for an original column, I settled on the notion that the real fault lies with us, not with Trump. But another quick online search shattered any perception of personal creativity when I found this Psychology Today article by Peter Coleman: “Don’t Blame Trump: Heal Thyself, America.”

“Leaders are only as powerful as the extent to which they attract loyal followers,” wrote Coleman. “So the crucial question should not be what is the deal with Trump, but rather what is driving the hordes of Trump supporters to see him as a viable presidential candidate?”

Here’s what drives some hordes: The slow sapping of America’s greatest strength by government policies smothering private enterprise with socialist mandates; the ideological greed of political leaders who cannot comprehend the damage done from unintended consequences of their amoral partisanship.

In the face of such systemic failure, people yearn for leadership that might turn history’s tide. But in a sardonic twist worthy of a Kurt Vonnegut novel, that purported leader, Donald J. Trump, is unfit for office.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com and 503-687-1223.